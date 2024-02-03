Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson and More Black Women Already Making History in 2024

Watch : Ayo Edebiri’s Message to Her Younger Self Will Make You Giggle

These women are already celebrating a lifetime's worth of wins.

For stars like Ayo Edebiri, awards season has been nothing short of golden, as The Bear actress continues to scoop up trophy after trophy for her role in the FX comedy. It's a feat she can hardly believe is unfolding—especially since her younger self may have had different aspirations.

"She didn't dream of nights like this," the 28-year-old told Live From E! on the red carpet at the 2023 Emmys. "She sort of dreamed of dental insurance. We got dental, we eyes, we got ears. We can go to the dermatologist."

But of course, she would go on to much higher places, especially considering that at the Jan. 15 ceremony—which was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes—night, she received her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear.

And the wins that night stayed within the family, so to speak, as her Abbott Elementary costar Quinta Brunson also nabbed an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, marking the first time that two Black women won in those respective categories within the same year.