Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson and More Black Women Already Making History in 2024

Quinta Brunson, Ayo Edebiri and Keke Palmer are among those whose wins during awards season not only scored them a trophy, but have cemented their place in history.

These women are already celebrating a lifetime's worth of wins.

For stars like Ayo Edebiri, awards season has been nothing short of golden, as The Bear actress continues to scoop up trophy after trophy for her role in the FX comedy. It's a feat she can hardly believe is unfolding—especially since her younger self may have had different aspirations.

"She didn't dream of nights like this," the 28-year-old told Live From E! on the red carpet at the 2023 Emmys. "She sort of dreamed of dental insurance. We got dental, we eyes, we got ears. We can go to the dermatologist."

But of course, she would go on to much higher places, especially considering that at the Jan. 15 ceremony—which was delayed due to the Hollywood strikes—night, she received her first Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Bear.

And the wins that night stayed within the family, so to speak, as her Abbott Elementary costar Quinta Brunson also nabbed an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, marking the first time that two Black women won in those respective categories within the same year.

To which, much like her onscreen sister, Quinta remains in awe of her achievement.

"I'm so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy," she said through tears during her acceptance speech. "I say that every time but I just love comedy so much that I'm so happy to be able to get this."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for McBride Sisters Wine Company

But Ayo and Quinta aren't the only ones already making waves this year. Keep reading for more Black women who've already seen record-breaking achievements.

Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Congratulations to this woman: In January, the Password host became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host and not to mention, the first woman to win in the category overall in over a decade.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Victoria Monet

The “Alright” singer is doing more than just fine these days: Her seven Grammy nominations is believed to have landed the most nods for a Black, openly queer woman performer within a single year.

Instagram/John Gaines

Victoria Monet’s Daughter Hazel

And yes, to clarify, Victoria isn’t the only one in her household breaking records: Her 2-year-old daughter Hazel became the youngest Grammy Awards nominee ever this year for her contribution to her mom’s single "Hollywood,” a ballad that scored a nod for Best Traditional R&B Performance.

Monica Schipper/WireImage

Quinta Brunson

The Abbott Elementary star’s 2023 Emmy win for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy Series made her first Black woman to win in that category in over 40 years. (The Jeffersons’ Isabel Sanford took home the award for her role in 1981).

Matt Dinerstein/FX

Ayo Edebiri

Yes Chef! With her Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ayo became the third Black woman ever to take home the award.

In 1987, 227 star Jackée Harry became the first, followed by Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph more than 30 years later, earning a standing ovation for her moving speech at the 2022 ceremony.

