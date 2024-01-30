Exclusive

Lionel Richie Knows What Pregnant Sofia Richie Won't Be Naming Her Baby Girl

Days after pregnant Sofia Richie confirmed she's expecting her and Elliot Grainge's first baby, her dad Lionel Richie eliminated one name from a potential list of monikers.

Lionel Richie is ready to say hello to his granddaughter.

Just days after his daughter Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge confirmed they're expecting their first child together, Lionel weighed in on one potential baby name for his third grandchild.

"You can't call her Lionella," the Grammy winner joked with E! News at The Greatest Night In Pop premiere Jan. 29. "You know what? I'm gonna leave that to the parents. I'm just gonna be that loving Pop-Pop that comes in the door and spoils the child." (To hear more from Lionel's interview, watch E! News on Jan. 30.)

Though Lionel has years of grandparenting experience thanks to Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, he's stuck on bringing another female into the mix.

"I just think that, so far in my life," the American Idol judge said, "it's the girls that kill you."

After all, raising two daughters—he's also dad to son Miles Richie, 29—wasn't the easiest experience.

photos
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Tropical Honeymoon

"When I say that I mean—honestly, Nicole, Nicole—do I have to say any more?" Lionel continued. "And then Sofia, do I have to say any more? So, there's a moment in time when your parents start laughing when you have a kid, I can't wait to start laughing because it's at that point now where I said, 'You're having a little girl, mm-hmm.'"

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

He prefers his new role in their lives. "I'm in Pop-Pop position," the 74-year-old added. "I look forward to my relationship [with her] because that's the part I love the most. With all of my kids, I love my relationships and each one has their own personality."

As for Sofia, pregnancy has already taught her so much.

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she told Vogue Jan. 25. "And also just like what the female body is capable of."

"Every week brings new things," the 25-year-old continued, "whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

Gotham via Getty Images

Keep reading to revisit Sofia and Elliot's road to baby...

The Greatest Night In Pop is streaming on Netflix now. And for more from Lionel, tune into E! News tonight, Jan. 30 at 11 p.m. ET.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Romance Rumors

Sofia Richie sparked dating rumors with music executive Elliot Grainge in the spring of 2021, nearly a year after her breakup from Scott Disick.

Though the pair's history went way back—as Elliot's dad, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, is a longtime friend of Sofia's father Lionel Richie—romance speculation started swirling when they were seen out on a date

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Instagram Official

The model confirmed her relationship with Elliot in April 2021, posting this PDA photo on Instagram.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Father's Approval

Shortly Sofia went public with the romance, a source told E! News that Lionel gave his seal of approval.

"He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together," the insider said in April 2021. "They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year."

Instagram

Engaged

Elliot popped the question in early 2022 during a Hawaiian vacation with friends and family.

"Sofia truly had no idea," another source told E! News at the time. "She thought they were just going on a fun vacation. Sofia's reaction was epic, she was so surprised and taken back."

Instagram

Wedding Preparations

In May 2022, the couple celebrated their engagement with their inner circle—including Sofia's sister Nicole Richie and brother-in-law Joel Madden—at a backyard bash.

Instagram

Married

Sofia and Elliot tied the knot on April 22, 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

 

Instagram / Sofia Richie

Honeymooners

The newlyweds jetted off for their tropical honeymoon shortly after the lavish nuptials.

Instagram/Sofia Richie

Oh, Baby

Sofia announced her pregnancy in January 2024, telling Vogue, "I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life. And also just like what the female body is capable of."

The influencer continued, "Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

