Lionel Richie Knows What Pregnant Sofia Richie Won't Be Naming Her Baby Girl

Watch : Sofia Richie Screams During Adorable Gender Reveal Video: Watch!

Lionel Richie is ready to say hello to his granddaughter.

Just days after his daughter Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge confirmed they're expecting their first child together, Lionel weighed in on one potential baby name for his third grandchild.

"You can't call her Lionella," the Grammy winner joked with E! News at The Greatest Night In Pop premiere Jan. 29. "You know what? I'm gonna leave that to the parents. I'm just gonna be that loving Pop-Pop that comes in the door and spoils the child." (To hear more from Lionel's interview, watch E! News on Jan. 30.)

Though Lionel has years of grandparenting experience thanks to Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, he's stuck on bringing another female into the mix.

"I just think that, so far in my life," the American Idol judge said, "it's the girls that kill you."

After all, raising two daughters—he's also dad to son Miles Richie, 29—wasn't the easiest experience.