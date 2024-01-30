Lionel Richie Knows What Pregnant Sofia Richie Won't Be Naming Her Baby Girl

Lionel Richie is ready to say hello to his granddaughter.
Just days after his daughter Sofia Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge confirmed they're expecting their first child together, Lionel weighed in on one potential baby name for his third grandchild.
"You can't call her Lionella," the Grammy winner joked with E! News at The Greatest Night In Pop premiere Jan. 29. "You know what? I'm gonna leave that to the parents. I'm just gonna be that loving Pop-Pop that comes in the door and spoils the child." (To hear more from Lionel's interview, watch E! News on Jan. 30.)
Though Lionel has years of grandparenting experience thanks to Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14, he's stuck on bringing another female into the mix.
"I just think that, so far in my life," the American Idol judge said, "it's the girls that kill you."
After all, raising two daughters—he's also dad to son Miles Richie, 29—wasn't the easiest experience.
"When I say that I mean—honestly, Nicole, Nicole—do I have to say any more?" Lionel continued. "And then Sofia, do I have to say any more? So, there's a moment in time when your parents start laughing when you have a kid, I can't wait to start laughing because it's at that point now where I said, 'You're having a little girl, mm-hmm.'"
He prefers his new role in their lives. "I'm in Pop-Pop position," the 74-year-old added. "I look forward to my relationship [with her] because that's the part I love the most. With all of my kids, I love my relationships and each one has their own personality."
As for Sofia, pregnancy has already taught her so much.
"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," she told Vogue Jan. 25. "And also just like what the female body is capable of."
"Every week brings new things," the 25-year-old continued, "whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."
Keep reading to revisit Sofia and Elliot's road to baby...
