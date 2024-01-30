Attention #BookTok: Sarah J. Maas Just Spilled Major Secrets About the Crescent City Series

Buckle up BookTokers, because the crossover event of the season is finally here.
The third installment of Sarah J. Maas' Crescent City series is officially on bookstore shelves, and House of Flame and Shadow promises to be as exciting a crossover as the Disney Channel's epic That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana event of the mid-aughts.
After all, the ending of House of Sky and Breath brought together characters from two of Maas' series—characters who were previously believed to exist in completely separate universes. (And warning, minor spoilers ahead.)
"For several years early on, I just idly loved the idea of little pieces from these worlds overlapping a little bit," Maas told Today's Jenna Bush Hager. "It wasn't until about four or five years ago that I had this idea out of the blue: What if I took that to the next level? What if someone just went to another world? What would that be like? And once I had that idea, I saw the ending of House of Sky and Breath."
An ending which saw characters from Crescent City turn up in the world of A Court of Thorns and Roses, affectionately referred to as "ACOTAR." And if Maas has any say in the matter—and thankfully she has—not only is this not the end of Crescent City, but there's also much more on the horizon for many of her characters.
In fact, the 37-year-old already has ideas about what that fourth book will include—she's just asking for patience. "You will have to wait a bit," she revealed of Crescent City's next installment. "On the airport taxiing line, it's a little down, but I know the vague ideas of what I want to happen."
And fans can consider themselves among the first to know as she jokingly added, "I haven't even told my editor this. Surprise!"
Instead, the next book—of the seven she's signed on to publish with Bloomsbury—fans will read next is the sixth for the A Court of Thorns and Roses series, affectionately referred to as "ACOTAR." However, it's the book after that one (we know, bear with us) that really has the author excited.
"There's one book that I'm going to be writing after this next ACOTAR book that I'm very excited about," she revealed. "I'm not going to say what world it's in. I'm not going to say anything. It's a story that's been brewing in the back of my mind for a long time. I think it's going to be a very emotional book for me to write, just in terms of the world I'll be writing and the characters that might pop up."
All we can say is, fingers crossed there's a return to the Throne of Glass universe.
But before we get ahead of ourselves, there's House of Flame and Shadow, as well as a number of other epic novels and series BookTok is equally obsessed with. So keep reading to find the perfect book to fill the void after you wrap up the next Crescent City.