Attention #BookTok: Sarah J. Maas Just Spilled Major Secrets About the Crescent City Series

Watch : Jenna Bush Hager Talks Family, TODAY Show & Taking On Oprah's Book Club

Buckle up BookTokers, because the crossover event of the season is finally here.

The third installment of Sarah J. Maas' Crescent City series is officially on bookstore shelves, and House of Flame and Shadow promises to be as exciting a crossover as the Disney Channel's epic That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana event of the mid-aughts.

After all, the ending of House of Sky and Breath brought together characters from two of Maas' series—characters who were previously believed to exist in completely separate universes. (And warning, minor spoilers ahead.)

"For several years early on, I just idly loved the idea of little pieces from these worlds overlapping a little bit," Maas told Today's Jenna Bush Hager. "It wasn't until about four or five years ago that I had this idea out of the blue: What if I took that to the next level? What if someone just went to another world? What would that be like? And once I had that idea, I saw the ending of House of Sky and Breath."

An ending which saw characters from Crescent City turn up in the world of A Court of Thorns and Roses, affectionately referred to as "ACOTAR." And if Maas has any say in the matter—and thankfully she has—not only is this not the end of Crescent City, but there's also much more on the horizon for many of her characters.