Alexandra Park Shares Her Thoughts on Ozempic as a Type 1 Diabetic

Watch : Alexandra Park Opens Up About Engagement to James Lafferty

O-o-o-Ozempic seems to be everywhere these days.

Indeed, the injectable drug originally intended for management of type 2 diabetes has instead taken the world by storm as a quick weight-loss technique. But for some diabetics, especially those with type 1 such as Alexandra Park, they face a much different reality.

"The thing is with Ozempic, it's a drug that I believe is mostly prescribed to type 2 diabetics," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "So I can't really speak about it that much just because for type 1 diabetics, we are insulin dependent. So our blood sugars cannot be managed by a drug like Ozempic or something else that you take orally, it has to be through insulin—either with an insulin pump or through multiple injections daily."

And of the drug becoming the fad that it has, she added, "I don't know how that sort of come about, and I hope that it's doing more good than it is damage."

As for how The Royals alum manages her type 1 diabetes, which she was diagnosed with 12 years ago, one of the most helpful tools has been Medtronic's MiniMed 780G insulin pump. In fact for Alexandra, who has recently partnered with the company, it's been a game changer.