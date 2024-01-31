Alexandra Park Shares Her Thoughts on Ozempic as a Type 1 Diabetic

O-o-o-Ozempic seems to be everywhere these days.
Indeed, the injectable drug originally intended for management of type 2 diabetes has instead taken the world by storm as a quick weight-loss technique. But for some diabetics, especially those with type 1 such as Alexandra Park, they face a much different reality.
"The thing is with Ozempic, it's a drug that I believe is mostly prescribed to type 2 diabetics," she told E! News in an exclusive interview. "So I can't really speak about it that much just because for type 1 diabetics, we are insulin dependent. So our blood sugars cannot be managed by a drug like Ozempic or something else that you take orally, it has to be through insulin—either with an insulin pump or through multiple injections daily."
And of the drug becoming the fad that it has, she added, "I don't know how that sort of come about, and I hope that it's doing more good than it is damage."
As for how The Royals alum manages her type 1 diabetes, which she was diagnosed with 12 years ago, one of the most helpful tools has been Medtronic's MiniMed 780G insulin pump. In fact for Alexandra, who has recently partnered with the company, it's been a game changer.
"I was looking for a device that would allow me to think about my diabetes less, " she explained. "It's impossible to live a busy lifestyle and do all the things that I want to do if I can't maintain great control, and the MiniMed 780G has helped simplify my diabetes management."
And a busy lifestyle she leads indeed: not only does the 34-year-old star in the series Everyone is Doing Great, but she also came on as a producer and writer for season two.
"It absolutely is a full-time job, managing type 1 diabetes and trying to be a producer, be a writer, do all of these things," Alexandra noted. "You could have two days of nothing going on and then all of a sudden three auditions come in, or we've got a writers session, we've got to start getting into pre-production. At the root of it, it's keeping your blood sugar's managed, keeping them stable. So the highs and the lows are very disruptive, not only physically, but mentally, they can be incredibly upsetting and frustrating."
But thankfully she has a wonderful support system in her costar and husband James Lafferty.
After all, she credits her loved ones with helping her find the best ways to manage her diabetes—like the Medtronic insulin pump, which helps her keep her blood sugar level. Alexandra revealed, "I've got my family members, my husband, they're always looking at what's out there, what technology has developed."
"I have great support, my husband's incredibly supportive," she gushed of the One Tree Hill alum, whom she wed in 2022. "You do kind of need that—you need someone else looking out for you."
