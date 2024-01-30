Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix's 1st Birthday With "Sliving Under the Sea" Party

Paris Hilton shared glimpses of son Phoenix’s first birthday, which included an underwater theme and a star-studded guest list.

Baby Phoenix is sliving his best life. 

After all, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum threw their son the sweetest shell-ebration for his first birthday.

"It's Phoenix's first birthday and we have a ‘sliving under the sea' theme," the 42-year-old explained in her Jan. 27 TikTok. "I'm so excited. I've thrown amazing birthday parties my whole life, so now to be able to do this for my little boy is just such a special memory."

The birthday boy was seen sporting a Fendi shirt, stylish cap and white sunglasses, while Paris wore a blue gown with a tiara and white cat-eye sunglasses.

The birthday party, which featured sand art, a petting zoo and a ball pit, also included a star-studded guest list. Kelly Osbourne and son Sidney, 14 months; Lance Bass and twins Alexander and Violet, 2; Selma Blair; Rumer Willis and daughter Louetta Isley, 9 months, were all in attendance.

One clip of the underwater-themed festivities showed off the backyard adorned with tons of balloons shaped like sea animals and bubbles, as well an arch with Phoenix's name alongside a massive clam with a pearl that reads "#slivingmom."

In another TikTok, Paris was having a blast with a giggling Phoenix in a ball pit. And she captioned the sweet video, "Healing my inner child."

Baby P’s 1st Birthday????????????

Paris—who also shares daughter London, 2 months, with Carter—is taking in every minute of this chapter in her life.

"I am loving my mom era," Paris shared on Today in November. "I just feel so at peace. I'm just so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life we are building together. And I couldn't imagine anything else."

And the mother of two couldn't be more grateful to have Carter by her side. 

"It's been such a special time," she told E! News in October. "My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner—just my everything."

Keep reading to see where Paris and Carter's romance began.

Start of Something New

The world-famous socialite and her new boo rang in their first Christmas together with a trip to his Michigan hometown in 2019. 

Love at First Sight

From the start, Paris said she saw something special in Carter.

"I feel so blessed to have found the love of my life at the perfect time," she raves. "He is everything I have ever hoped and dreamed of. Loyal, kind, romantic, handsome, thoughtful, caring, brilliant and perfect for me in every way. I truly believe that everything in life happens for a reason and that we were always meant to be."

Snow Bunnies

The duo jetted off to Yellowstone National Park in February 2020.

Cuddle Up

Paris gushed about Carter being her soulmate for life, sharing, "I've heard of twin flames before but I never believed in them 'till I met Carter. He is definitely my twin flame, my best friend, my other half and I can't wait for our future and to spend the rest of our lives together."

You & Me

The entrepreneur flashed his leading lady a smile as they ride a ski lift in Yellowstone.

Easter Celebrations

They say opposites attract, but not in the case of Paris and Carter's love story. "We are both Aquarius, so we are alike in so many ways," she shared. "I love everything about him."

Summer of Love

The lovebirds took to the high seas for this Kodak moment. 

He's The One

What made Carter stand out from Paris' previous Prince Charmings? As she put it, "This is the first time in my life where I am with my equal. He wants nothing from me but my love. It's such an incredible feeling to know that. And this is the first time in my life where I have let down my walls and opened my heart to someone."

 

Wanderlust

As the fall season approached, the couple headed to Utah for a romantic getaway. 

Puppy Love

Carter showered Paris with gifts, including an adorable dog she named Slivington.

"She is so exotic and has the most stunning baby blue eyes and the cutest personality," the star described. "I love that he is an animal lover like me."

One Year Down, Forever to Go

In November 2020, Paris and Carter celebrated their first anniversary with a lavish trip to Bora Bora. 

Paradise

Calling Bora Bora "one of my favorite places in the world," Paris gushed, "We had the best time together, going on adventures, water skiing, swimming with sharks, turtles and all the beautiful sea life, wakeboarding, jet skiing and swimming in the beautiful warm turquoise waters. He always loves to surprise me. He makes me feel like a princess everyday. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world."

Fun in the Sun

And the award for Best Instagram Boyfriend goes to Carter!

Bling Bling

Paris said her man surprised her with "the most beautiful diamond bracelet" for their anniversary. "I was so happy I cried when I read the card and opened up the gift box and saw the gorgeous sparkling bracelet," she adds. "I love it so much and will treasure it forever."

Feeling Grateful

Over the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday, Paris spends time with Carter's family at the Montage Hotel in Laguna Beach, Calif.

"I love how close his family is," she says. "They are such kind and genuine people. We all always have the best time together and it's so nice to spend so much time together."

A Perfect Match

Mwah! 

A New Chapter

Paris' 2020 documentary explored her troubled childhood, an aspect of her personal life that she said impacted her romantic relationships. 

"After what I have been through in life, I was very protective of my heart and letting people in," she explained. "But with Carter it all just happened so naturally—like he was the one I had waited my whole life for. So I'm so happy that I was patient and waited for The One."

A Year They'll Never Forget

Despite such a "crazy and scary" year due to the pandemic, Paris said, "I always try and see the silver lining in everything, and I am so grateful to have had Carter in my life. I can't imagine being single and alone during all this."

"Plus, it brought us even closer being able to spend 24/7 together," she continued. "I'm used to traveling all around the world over 250 days a year, so this is the first time I've been in one place. Carter and I always say to each other that being together like this has literally been like being in a five-year relationship. I've never felt closer to a person in my life."

Mr. & Mrs.

After getting engaged in February 2021, the couple exchanged vows that November. 

"I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl," Paris wrote on her website. "It was a true fairytale wedding."

First Anniversary

The couple celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Nov. 11, 2023, with an epic party at Santa Monica Pier, the same place where they held their nuptials event.

"This past year with you as husband and wife has been a magical whirlwind," Paris wrote to Carter on Instagram in honor of their marriage milestone. "No matter how far we travel and no matter where in the world we are, as long as we are together, I’m at home with you."

Oh Baby!

Paris announced that she and Carter welcomed their first child, a son named Phoenix, in February 2023. 

Halloween Hotties

Paris dressed up as a flight attendant from Britney Spears' "Toxic" music video, while Carter served as her literal wingman in a pilot costume. 

Expanding the Family

Thanksgiving 2023 was an extra special one for Paris and Carter. Not only was it their first one with son Phoenix, but the couple also announced that they had welcomed their second child, a daughter named London.

