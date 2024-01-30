Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix's 1st Birthday With "Sliving Under the Sea" Party

Baby Phoenix is sliving his best life.
After all, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum threw their son the sweetest shell-ebration for his first birthday.
"It's Phoenix's first birthday and we have a ‘sliving under the sea' theme," the 42-year-old explained in her Jan. 27 TikTok. "I'm so excited. I've thrown amazing birthday parties my whole life, so now to be able to do this for my little boy is just such a special memory."
The birthday boy was seen sporting a Fendi shirt, stylish cap and white sunglasses, while Paris wore a blue gown with a tiara and white cat-eye sunglasses.
The birthday party, which featured sand art, a petting zoo and a ball pit, also included a star-studded guest list. Kelly Osbourne and son Sidney, 14 months; Lance Bass and twins Alexander and Violet, 2; Selma Blair; Rumer Willis and daughter Louetta Isley, 9 months, were all in attendance.
One clip of the underwater-themed festivities showed off the backyard adorned with tons of balloons shaped like sea animals and bubbles, as well an arch with Phoenix's name alongside a massive clam with a pearl that reads "#slivingmom."
In another TikTok, Paris was having a blast with a giggling Phoenix in a ball pit. And she captioned the sweet video, "Healing my inner child."
@parishilton
Baby P’s 1st Birthday????????????? original sound - ParisHilton
Paris—who also shares daughter London, 2 months, with Carter—is taking in every minute of this chapter in her life.
"I am loving my mom era," Paris shared on Today in November. "I just feel so at peace. I'm just so happy, so grateful for my husband and this beautiful family and life we are building together. And I couldn't imagine anything else."
And the mother of two couldn't be more grateful to have Carter by her side.
"It's been such a special time," she told E! News in October. "My little baby boy is my world and he's made my life feel so complete. My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner—just my everything."
