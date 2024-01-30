Paris Hilton Celebrates Son Phoenix's 1st Birthday With "Sliving Under the Sea" Party

Watch : Paris Hilton’s Celebrates Son Phoenix's 1st Birthday

Baby Phoenix is sliving his best life.

After all, Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum threw their son the sweetest shell-ebration for his first birthday.

"It's Phoenix's first birthday and we have a ‘sliving under the sea' theme," the 42-year-old explained in her Jan. 27 TikTok. "I'm so excited. I've thrown amazing birthday parties my whole life, so now to be able to do this for my little boy is just such a special memory."

The birthday boy was seen sporting a Fendi shirt, stylish cap and white sunglasses, while Paris wore a blue gown with a tiara and white cat-eye sunglasses.

The birthday party, which featured sand art, a petting zoo and a ball pit, also included a star-studded guest list. Kelly Osbourne and son Sidney, 14 months; Lance Bass and twins Alexander and Violet, 2; Selma Blair; Rumer Willis and daughter Louetta Isley, 9 months, were all in attendance.