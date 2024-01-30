One Life to Live Actress Amanda Davies Dead at 42

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Erika Slezak is mourning a tragic loss.

The soap opera star's daughter Amanda Davies has died, Slezak's rep confirmed to Today. She was 42.

No other details surrounding her passing have been shared at this time, though Slezak's official fan website shared in a statement, "It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika's daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time."

Davies was known for playing the teenaged version of her mother's character Victoria "Viki" Lord on One Life to Live in flashback scenes in the early 2000s. Davies is also credited on IMDb with acting in a short called The Gift in 2011.

Her father is Brian Davies, whom Slezak married in 1978. For his part, Davies is also an actor, known for his work in films such as Convoy and The Age of Innocence. He and Slezak share son Michael Davies, 44, in addition to Amanda.