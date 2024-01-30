One Life to Live Actress Amanda Davies Dead at 42

Erika Slezak is mourning a tragic loss.
The soap opera star's daughter Amanda Davies has died, Slezak's rep confirmed to Today. She was 42.
No other details surrounding her passing have been shared at this time, though Slezak's official fan website shared in a statement, "It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of Erika's daughter Amanda Elizabeth Davies who died very suddenly. The family is heartbroken and would appreciate privacy at this time."
Davies was known for playing the teenaged version of her mother's character Victoria "Viki" Lord on One Life to Live in flashback scenes in the early 2000s. Davies is also credited on IMDb with acting in a short called The Gift in 2011.
Her father is Brian Davies, whom Slezak married in 1978. For his part, Davies is also an actor, known for his work in films such as Convoy and The Age of Innocence. He and Slezak share son Michael Davies, 44, in addition to Amanda.
Shortly after Davies' passing, the soap opera actress received heartfelt tributes, including one shared by journalist Michael Fairman.
"This just broke my heart," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Jan. 29. "My thoughts are with dear Erika at this time. I know how much she loved her children."
One Life to Live aired for more than 40 years beginning in 1968 until it was cancelled in 2012. For her part, Slezak earned a total of six daytime Emmy awards during her time on the show.
Davies is the third One Life to Live star the soap opera world has mourned over the past year. Show alums Andrea Evans, who played Tina Lord, and Kamar de los Reyes, who played Antonio Vega, both recently passed away following brief battles with cancer. Evans died last July, while de los Reyes' passing came nearly six months later in December.