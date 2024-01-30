Our E! Shopping Editors Share Favorite Lululemon Picks of the Month— $39 Leggings, $29 Tanks, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're a fitness expert, a workout novice, or just someone who adores comfy clothing, lululemon comes through with unparalleled products that keep us shopping again and again.
The lululemon leggings have unbelievable stretch and support without discomfort or a constant need to readjust your outfit throughout a gym session. The tank tops are breathable and quick-drying, so you're never sweaty for long. The brand's sports bras check off all the boxes with support, style, and sleek material. Luxury meets utility with sweatshirts that deliver next-level comfort that you'll want to wear every day. And, don't sleep on the accessories.
lululemon Align High-Rise Pant
"If you think all leggings are the same, think again. There is nothing like the lululemon Align High-Rise Pant— one of the brand's most beloved styles. It's stretchy, comfortable, moisture-wicking and you'll want a pair in every color." — Marenah
lululemon Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Tank Top
"There are a few reasons why I love this tank top. It's made of a super soft cotton blend that's quick drying (I sweat a lot) and stretchy (I'm always on the move), plus a high neckline that provides me coverage. I wear it all the time, it's perfect for layering, wearing solo, or working out. Best of all, it's in the We Made Too Much section." — Megan
lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support, A- DDD(E) Cups
"Not only are Lululemon bras super stylish, they're also supportive, like this one which has a secure zippered closure in the front that comes up higher to prevent any spillover. The molded cups offer extra support and a smooth shape beneath your activewear. One reviewer called it 'Best sports bra ever made" saying "It offers the best support for high impact activities for which I had to wear 2 bras before.' It comes in two colors and is available in sizes 30C to 40E." — Alexa
lululemon Women's Ombre Knit Textured Ear Warmer
"Keep your head warm in style with this textured ear warmer that mixes ultra-soft yarns with a classic merino wool-blend knit. It's shaped to keep your ears fully covered, so you can stay moving without unnecessary distractions." — Jenny
lululemon Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie
"I'm all about feeling comfy and looking cute on the weekends, and recently I've been loving lulu's Scuba Full-Zip Cropped Hoodie for its breathable and cozy cotton-blend fleece material. It's cropped fit falls right above my hip, giving the illusion that I'm (slightly) taller than I really am, which is a major plus! And whether I'm going to the farmers market or on a hike, this is the jacket I constantly reach for." — Camila
How much is lululemon shipping?
You will get free standard shipping on all lululemon orders, no minimum purchase required.
Does lululemon have return fees?
Returns at lululemon are free and seamless. You can return online orders via mail or in-person at your local lululemon store.
What is lululemon's most popular product?
There are many lululemon products with a very loyal following. One of the most popular items is the leggings, specifically the Align Pant, which are made from stretchy, super-soft, sweat-wicking fabric.
