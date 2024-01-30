What Vanessa Hudgens Thinks About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s High School Musical Similarities

Watch : Will Taylor Swift Attend the Super Bowl? Everything We Know!

Vanessa Hudgens is soaring—flying—over a certain Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift comparison.

In fact, the High School Musical alum commented on a post that pointed out the similarities between Travis and Taylor's love story and the plot of the 2006 film.

As a fan recently wrote on social media, "The Chiefs game and the Golden Globes being within hours of each other reminds me when Troy and Gabriella had the basketball game and the academic decathlon at the same time as the the audition for the school music."

And it was exactly what Vanessa had been looking for, as she commented, "Hilarious."

Travis didn't end up attending Taylor's decath—er—2024 Golden Globes ceremony, where her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, and Taylor didn't make it to his Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chargers, but the couple will get another chance to beat the clock on Feb. 11.

That's when Travis' Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl—only one day after the "Anti-Hero" singer finishes performing her Eras Tour concert in Tokyo, Japan. After calculating how much time she has between her show and the start of the biggest night in football, however, Swifties discovered Taylor could still get her head in the game just in time.