Mango’s Sale Has All the Perfect Capsule Wardrobe Staples You Need up to 70% off Right Now

Whether you're a minimalist girly who's obsessed with Scandinavian fashion and only believes in a monochromatic color palette (ahem, guilty!), or you're a girlie who embraces all colorful and extravagant trends and loves trying new things out, one thing is for sure—we all need capsule wardrobe staples in our lives. Think about it this way, without these staples, styling yourself for more casual events tends to be a lot harder because unfortunately, we can't wear our favorite statement pieces every day (at least we probably shouldn't). And if there's any brand that takes the crown for always having incredibly chic, classic, sexy, and timeless pieces, it's Mango.
As much as we love the brand and wish our wallets allowed us to buy absolutely everything (yes, I'm talking EVERYTHING), some of their high-quality pieces tend to be on the pricier side. But thankfully, every now and then they drop incredible sales, and they even put all of their most sought-after pieces on sale too—like right now, with deals up to 70% off select styles! So, if you're ready to build your dream capsule wardrobe with elegant and timeless staples that'll last you a lifetime, keep scrolling for all our top picks from Mango's jaw-dropping sale. Just make sure to hurry bestie because their sales never last long.
Oversized Worn-Effect Leather Jacket
Made from 100% bovine leather, this worn-in jacket is a major beauty and will soon become a staple in your wardrobe. Featuring an oversized design and a shirt-style collar, it can be paired with any outfit and will instantly add an edgy flair.
Leather Moccasin with Track Sole
If you're looking for shoes that are both chic and comfy, we recommend adding these leather moccasins straight to your cart. Crafted with 94% bovine leather and 6% zinc, these bad boys are perfect for pairing with workwear outfits, offering both style and practicality and ensuring you stay comfortable throughout the day without compromising on elegance or resorting to heels.
100% Virgin Wool Suit Blazer
If there's any staple that everyone needs in their life, it's a high-quality blazer that can be worn both for the office and elegant events. Elevate it with a sparkly dress or go for a casual look by pairing it with a white tee and jeans, showcasing its versatility and timeless style.
Turtle Neck Knit Dress
Available in four colors, this turtle neck dress is made from a thick knitted wool fabric and will keep you extra cozy throughout the winter season.
Fur-Effect Bomber Jacket
Sherpa is here to stay, especially when it comes to winter capsule staples. So, make sure to reach for a stylish jacket like this one from Mango, which is designed to look just like a bomber. It's cute, cozy, and timeless.
Open Back Dress
Who can resist a little black dress? Not us. This open-back one from Mango features an elegant short design and a metal closure that runs through the front as well, mimicking a necklace so you don't even have to worry about accessorizing.
Boat-Neck Knitted Sweater
An open boat neck style not only adds a chic flair to a regular sweater, it also elongates the neckline. We currently have our eyes on this knitted one from Mango, which is currently on mega sale for less than $36 right now (talk about a steal!?).
Houndstooth Belt Miniskirt
Does this Houndstooth mini skirt not give off major Gossip Girl vibes or what?! We love its added belt feature and classic print that effortlessly channels a timeless elegance. Whether you pair it with knee-high boots for a preppy look or opt for sleek heels for a more polished ensemble, this Houndstooth mini skirt is a versatile piece that'll instantly turn heads.
Open Work-Detail Sweater
You're obviously going to need a staple sweater in your capsule wardrobe, so why not reach for one that features gorgeous knitted detailing like this one from Mango? It comes in both a beige ecru color and a Khaki color and is selling out very quickly, so make sure to snag it ASAP.
Shoulder Bag with Strap
This classic brown shoulder bag features a flap closure with a magnetic button and two handy compartments to store all your essentials. Its style is also simple enough to be paired with any outfit.
Print Wrap Dress
Wrap dresses are a great staple to quickly throw on without having to think twice, and this print one is exactly what you need in your life. We love its brushed effect print in a neutral color and its flowy design that adds a touch of charm to the overall look.
Puffed-Sleeved Wool Cardigan
Snuggle up in style with this puffed-sleeved wool cardigan. Made from a comfy wool mix, this oversized, thick-knit cardigan boats a V-neck, puffed sleeves, and easy front button closure, making it the perfect addition to your capsule wardrobe.
