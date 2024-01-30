Mango’s Sale Has All the Perfect Capsule Wardrobe Staples You Need up to 70% off Right Now

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're a minimalist girly who's obsessed with Scandinavian fashion and only believes in a monochromatic color palette (ahem, guilty!), or you're a girlie who embraces all colorful and extravagant trends and loves trying new things out, one thing is for sure—we all need capsule wardrobe staples in our lives. Think about it this way, without these staples, styling yourself for more casual events tends to be a lot harder because unfortunately, we can't wear our favorite statement pieces every day (at least we probably shouldn't). And if there's any brand that takes the crown for always having incredibly chic, classic, sexy, and timeless pieces, it's Mango.

As much as we love the brand and wish our wallets allowed us to buy absolutely everything (yes, I'm talking EVERYTHING), some of their high-quality pieces tend to be on the pricier side. But thankfully, every now and then they drop incredible sales, and they even put all of their most sought-after pieces on sale too—like right now, with deals up to 70% off select styles! So, if you're ready to build your dream capsule wardrobe with elegant and timeless staples that'll last you a lifetime, keep scrolling for all our top picks from Mango's jaw-dropping sale. Just make sure to hurry bestie because their sales never last long.