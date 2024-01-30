David and Victoria Beckham Troll Themselves in the Most Hilarious Way

Victoria Beckham is feeling spicy.
In fact, the Spice Girls alum wasn't afraid to troll herself—and her previous comments about growing up in a "very working class" family—in a new video costarring David Beckham, teasing their Uber Eats commercial that's airing during Super Bowl Sunday. Clad in a tee reading "My Dad Had a Rolls Royce" as a reminder of her actual posh upbringing, Victoria began in a Jan. 30 clip, "David and I are going to be in a little commercial."
Recreating their now-viral moment from the Beckham documentary, David then poked his head in from a cracked doorway and playfully scolded his wife of nearly 25 years: "Be honest."
"I am being honest," Victoria retorted, before admitting that it's a "big commercial."
The British couple—who share kids Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12—also poked fun at their supposed ignorance over American sports. (To be fair, their version of football is what Americans call soccer.)
"It's during the big baseball game," Victoria quipped of their new commercial, "or was it the hockey bowl?"
To cap it all off, their confusion spilled into the name of their costar in the commercial.
"Oh, tell them about Jessica Aniston," David reminded the signer-turned-designer, who said with confidence that Jessica Aniston—presumably a play on Jennifer Aniston's name—is "going to be in it, too."
Added David, "We love Jessica!"
However, this is not the soccer legend's first foray into the world of Super Bowl commercials. Most notably, he stripped down to his underwear in an H&M ad back in 2014.
And last month Victoria reminded the world that not much has changed since her man showed off his skivvies during the big game. Sharing a photo of David in a pair of boxer-briefs, she captioned a Dec. 15 Instagram post, "Electrician came to fix the TV…..You're welcome!"
