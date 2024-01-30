David and Victoria Beckham Troll Themselves in the Most Hilarious Way

Watch : David Beckham ROASTS Victoria's "Working Class" Claim

Victoria Beckham is feeling spicy.

In fact, the Spice Girls alum wasn't afraid to troll herself—and her previous comments about growing up in a "very working class" family—in a new video costarring David Beckham, teasing their Uber Eats commercial that's airing during Super Bowl Sunday. Clad in a tee reading "My Dad Had a Rolls Royce" as a reminder of her actual posh upbringing, Victoria began in a Jan. 30 clip, "David and I are going to be in a little commercial."

Recreating their now-viral moment from the Beckham documentary, David then poked his head in from a cracked doorway and playfully scolded his wife of nearly 25 years: "Be honest."

"I am being honest," Victoria retorted, before admitting that it's a "big commercial."

The British couple—who share kids Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12—also poked fun at their supposed ignorance over American sports. (To be fair, their version of football is what Americans call soccer.)