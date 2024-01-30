David and Victoria Beckham Troll Themselves in the Most Hilarious Way

Victoria Beckham poked fun at how she previously called herself "working class," with husband David Beckham hilariously telling her to "be honest" in a new Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats.

Watch: David Beckham ROASTS Victoria's "Working Class" Claim

Victoria Beckham is feeling spicy.

In fact, the Spice Girls alum wasn't afraid to troll herself—and her previous comments about growing up in a "very working class" family—in a new video costarring David Beckham, teasing their Uber Eats commercial that's airing during Super Bowl Sunday. Clad in a tee reading "My Dad Had a Rolls Royce" as a reminder of her actual posh upbringing, Victoria began in a Jan. 30 clip, "David and I are going to be in a little commercial."

Recreating their now-viral moment from the Beckham documentary, David then poked his head in from a cracked doorway and playfully scolded his wife of nearly 25 years: "Be honest."

"I am being honest," Victoria retorted, before admitting that it's a "big commercial."

The British couple—who share kids Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12—also poked fun at their supposed ignorance over American sports. (To be fair, their version of football is what Americans call soccer.)

photos
David and Victoria Beckham: Romance Rewind

"It's during the big baseball game," Victoria quipped of their new commercial, "or was it the hockey bowl?"

 

Karwai Tang/WireImage

To cap it all off, their confusion spilled into the name of their costar in the commercial.

"Oh, tell them about Jessica Aniston," David reminded the signer-turned-designer, who said with confidence that Jessica Aniston—presumably a play on Jennifer Aniston's name—is "going to be in it, too."

Added David, "We love Jessica!"

However, this is not the soccer legend's first foray into the world of Super Bowl commercials. Most notably, he stripped down to his underwear in an H&M ad back in 2014.

And last month Victoria reminded the world that not much has changed since her man showed off his skivvies during the big game. Sharing a photo of David in a pair of boxer-briefs, she captioned a Dec. 15 Instagram post, "Electrician came to fix the TV…..You're welcome!"

For a closer look at Victoria and David's family life, keep reading.

Instagram
Viva Family

Victoria Beckham was joined by husband David Beckham, kids Harper, Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham—as well as daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz—for her Paris Fashion Week show in March 2023. "I couldn't do it without you," she captioned a family photo. "I love you all so much."

Instagram
#Throwback

"21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever," Victoria captioned a heartfelt birthday tribute for her eldest son in 2020. "Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham."

Instagram
While Mom Is Away, the Boys Will Play

David and sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn posed for a pic while playing soccer. Looks like the Beckham soccer legacy will continue!

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Support System

The Beckham brood lookied fashionable (and grownup!) at Victoria's fashion week show in September 2019.  

Instagram
Team Beckham

The soccer club owner and the designer snapped a cute shot on the field during the Inter Miami CF launch. 

Instagram
Adorable Moments

"Truly the best daddy in the world," Victoria shared on Instagram. "we love u so much x kisses."

Instagram
Exploring Siblings

The family adventured around Spain together with Victoria posting on Instagram, "We LOVE Seville!! X hanging out with our babies xx kisses." 

Instagram
Family Fun

The Beckhams got together for a family member's birthday, with Victoria adding, "Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49 x We all love u so much xx kisses." 

Dad's Boys

"My boys playing football tonight," Victoria posted on Instagram. Perhaps it runs in the family!

Instagram
Favorite Family

The fan-favorite family shared this photo while vacationing in Miami. 

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

"The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world xxx I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x," Victoria wrote alongside this photo after celebrating her birthday with her whole fam in April 2019.

Instagram
Lovebirds

These two are so stylish, so in love and so hot.

Instagram
Mother-Son Time

Victoria gave her eldest son a sweet birthday shout out in March with this photo and wow, do they look related!

Instagram
New Year, Same Girls

The former Spice Girls singer snuggled up to her daughter Harper on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Instagram
The Beckham Bunch

The Beckham family rang in the new year together once again and, of course, they looked super stylish doing it.

Instagram
Mountain Memories

"Fun Family times and great memories," David captioned this cute photo from their ski trip.

Instagram
Boys Down Under

In October 2018, David took his younger boys, Romeo and Cruz, to the top of the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia for an experience they would never forget.

Instagram
Harper's Guys

Clearly, the men in the Beckham fam love their little lady, Harper Seven!

Instagram
Farmtime Fun

The model and former soccer player shared this sweet snap of him with his baby girl Harper on her seventh birthday.

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!" Victoria captioned this adorable photo of her kids on holiday in summer of 2018.

Instagram
Photo Ready

Just another day in the life of one of the most beautiful families there ever was.

Instagram
Fishing Fellas

In May 2018, the soccer stud took his two oldest boys out for a day of fishing fun and we want to come next time!

Instagram
Horsing Around

"Perfect end to the most perfect weekend x Riding with my baby in the sunshine Kisses from us both x," Victoria wrote alongside this pony pic.

Instagram
Celebration Brigade

David got a group hug from three of his four kids to celebrate his birthday in May 2018. 

Instagram
Birthday Babe

The designer celebrated her birthday in April 2018 with her four adorable children and everyone was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

The good-looking family struck a pose as they celebrated Mother's Day together in 2018. David posted the family pic on his Instagram, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch."

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

The Beckham bunch is just too cute sometimes.

P Yim/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses

Victoria planted a kiss on her son's cheek before her February 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Boys Time

In December 2017, David enjoyed New Year's Eve with a sunset and some relaxing pool time with his boys.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

In September 2017, Victoria posted this close-up of Romeo on his 15th birthday to Instagram gushing, "Kisses Birthday boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo."

photos
View More Photos From Victoria and David Beckham's Cutest Family Moments
