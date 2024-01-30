Gypsy Rose Blanchard Debuts New Look One Month After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed she went through a major hair transformation, sharing a photo of the new look on social media.

Watch: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Hair Transformation After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is adding a fresh 'do to her fresh start.

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old, who was released from prison on Dec. 28 after serving seven years for her involvement in the death of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, debuted a new hair style, which involved chopping off a significant chunk of her locks. 

"It's never too late to start reinventing yourself, even if it is something subtle like a new hairstyle," Gypsy wrote in a Jan. 27 Instagram post. "To All the girls, boys, and non binary…Enjoy life, express yourself in whatever creative ways that may you happy."

She then offered some words of wisdom to her followers, saying, "Life is too short to hide your beauty, let the world see you shine."

The inspirational words were accompanied by two photos: a selfie of Gypsy with new shoulder-length waves and a picture of her hair that didn't make the, er, cut. 

All in all, Gypsy said she took off eight inches to achieve her transformation, which she decided to do in support of charity. 

"What I've been wanting to do for a very long time is to donate my hair to a charity that makes wigs for people that have hair loss of that are going through cancer," Gypsy explained in a Jan. 28 Instagram video. "So, I chose The Great Cut. It's one of several organizations that makes wigs for people with hair loss."

Donating her hair to The Great Cut held deep personal significance for Gypsy, who was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a rare psychological disorder in which a caretaker seeks attention and medical help for exaggerated or made-up symptoms of a child in their care. In Gypsy's case, her mother was accused of pinning dozens of medical lies on her, one of which included shaving her head for a false cancer diagnosis. 

"For me, not having hair was really hard on my self-esteem," Gypsy reflected. "And so I just want to do something to help other people who are going through issues with hair loss because I know the only time that I ever felt beautiful was when I was wearing a wig."

Instagram

Gypsy closed out the video by urging others to consider giving back as well, adding, "This is something that means a lot to me." 

Keep reading to revisit some of the biggest hair transformations celebrities have undergone. 

