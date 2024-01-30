Gypsy Rose Blanchard Debuts New Look One Month After Prison Release

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Hair Transformation After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is adding a fresh 'do to her fresh start.

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old, who was released from prison on Dec. 28 after serving seven years for her involvement in the death of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, debuted a new hair style, which involved chopping off a significant chunk of her locks.

"It's never too late to start reinventing yourself, even if it is something subtle like a new hairstyle," Gypsy wrote in a Jan. 27 Instagram post. "To All the girls, boys, and non binary…Enjoy life, express yourself in whatever creative ways that may you happy."

She then offered some words of wisdom to her followers, saying, "Life is too short to hide your beauty, let the world see you shine."

The inspirational words were accompanied by two photos: a selfie of Gypsy with new shoulder-length waves and a picture of her hair that didn't make the, er, cut.