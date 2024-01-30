TikTok’s Favorite Work Pants From Halara Are 40% off Right Now & Totally Worth the Hype

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are certain pieces that every one needs to have in their capsule wardrobe, including a little black dress that fits like a glove, a trusty crossbody bag that goes with everything, and some chic and cozy boots. Another must-have? A pair of work pants that are as comfortable as they are stylish. Speaking of work pants, there are a pair that have been trending all over TikTok recently and for good reason. We're talking about Halara's High Waisted Plicated Straight Leg Work Pants, and right now, you can score these viral pants for 40% off, which we'll take as a sign to hit "add to cart." Not only are these pants giving "I'm a professional" with their high-waisted silhouette and pleated detailing, but they are also super stretchy and don't have a zipper which means they are comfy to wear at your desk all day long.

Apart from the fact that these pants can be styled with a number of different tops and shoes, they come in so many colors and three inseam lengths, so you can find the perfect fit. Since they're on sale, it's the perfect excuse to satisfy your curiosity on whether these pants are worth the hype — spoiler alert, they are! So, if you've been looking for the best work pants that look as good as they feel, look no further than these TikTok viral pants from Halara that are now 40% off.