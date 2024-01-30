Shannen Doherty Shares "Miracle" Update on Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty had some positive amid her battle with stage 4 cancer, sharing that a new infusion treatment yielded incredible results so far: "That happens to be a miracle right now."

Watch: Shannen Doherty Reflects on Her “Turbulent Year"

Shannen Doherty is feeling charmed by her latest health update.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared some good news amid her battle with stage 4 cancer, revealing that a new infusion treatment plan she's been on has yielded positive results.

"After four treatments, we didn't really see a difference, and everybody wanted me to switch," she detailed to her radiation oncologist Dr. Amin Mirhadi on the Jan. 28 episode of her podcast Let's Be Informative. "I just kind of was like, 'We're going to keep going with this and see.' After the sixth, seventh treatment we really saw it breaking down the blood brain barrier."

And for Shannen, that was the result she was hoping for.

"Do I call that a miracle? For me, that happens to be a miracle right now," she said. "I sort of rolled the dice and said 'Let's keep going.'" 

The Charmed actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission two years later, but shared in 2019 that the cancer had returned as stage 4.

Last June, Shannen shared that the cancer metastasized in her brain. By November, it had spread to her bones.

Though the 52-year-old did not specify what type of cancer treatment she's using, Shannen said she's staying positive after seeing the results.

"That it's actually breaking that blood brain barrier is a miracle of that drug and a miracle of maybe God intervening and being like, 'I'm going to give her a break,'" she told her oncologist. "Sometimes you're looking for miracles in all the wrong places and they're right there in front of your face."

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And Shannen has kept a positive attitude despite her health struggles over the years.

In December, she noted that 2023 was especially "turbulent" as she underwent brain surgery shortly after learning her estranged husband Kurt Iswarienko's alleged yearslong affair with another woman.

Though she experienced "some massive health struggles, some massive personal struggles, a lot of heartbreak and fear," Shannen said on the Dec. 25 episode of her podcast, "With all of that, I was actually saying this to myself the other night, 'God, I think I'm actually starting to live the happiest version of myself.'"

Keep reading to see more of Shannen's highlights through the years.

