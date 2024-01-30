Shannen Doherty Shares "Miracle" Update on Cancer Battle

Watch : Shannen Doherty Reflects on Her “Turbulent Year"

Shannen Doherty is feeling charmed by her latest health update.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared some good news amid her battle with stage 4 cancer, revealing that a new infusion treatment plan she's been on has yielded positive results.

"After four treatments, we didn't really see a difference, and everybody wanted me to switch," she detailed to her radiation oncologist Dr. Amin Mirhadi on the Jan. 28 episode of her podcast Let's Be Informative. "I just kind of was like, 'We're going to keep going with this and see.' After the sixth, seventh treatment we really saw it breaking down the blood brain barrier."

And for Shannen, that was the result she was hoping for.

"Do I call that a miracle? For me, that happens to be a miracle right now," she said. "I sort of rolled the dice and said 'Let's keep going.'"

The Charmed actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She went into remission two years later, but shared in 2019 that the cancer had returned as stage 4.