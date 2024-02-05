Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Enjoy Date Night as a Couple at the 2024 Grammys

Watch : 2024 GRAMMYs Recap: Shade, Wins & Must-See Moments!

Nothing else matters aside from Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham's appearance at the 2024 Grammys.

The low-key and yet hard-to-miss pair (Burnham being 6-foot-5 and all) made a date night out of what ended up being a monumental showing for seven-time nominee Bridgers.

The 29-year-old was named in six categories, including Album of the Year for The Record, with her band boygenius and shared a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod with SZA (whose nine nominations lead the field) for "Ghost in the Machine."

Bridgers ended up walking away with the most wins overall, scoring four trophies, of which three she was awarded alongside her group. (See all the winners here).

While she and Burnham first sparked romance rumors in December 2022, this is the first time she's brought the super-private Inside comedian out into the world for a major event, not including the Eras Tour stop where Keith Urban unwittingly captured them kissing in a TikTok he posted of himself dancing with wife Nicole Kidman.

With Urban off-duty for the evening, it was up to the professional photographers to capture the pair for posterity Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.