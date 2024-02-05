Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham Enjoy Date Night as a Couple at the 2024 Grammys

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham made a date night out of her seven nominations, including Album of the Year with her band boygenius, at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Nothing else matters aside from Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham's appearance at the 2024 Grammys.

The low-key and yet hard-to-miss pair (Burnham being 6-foot-5 and all) made a date night out of what ended up being a monumental showing for seven-time nominee Bridgers.

The 29-year-old was named in six categories, including Album of the Year for The Record, with her band boygenius and shared a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nod with SZA (whose nine nominations lead the field) for "Ghost in the Machine." 

Bridgers ended up walking away with the most wins overall, scoring four trophies, of which three she was awarded alongside her group. (See all the winners here).

While she and Burnham first sparked romance rumors in December 2022, this is the first time she's brought the super-private Inside comedian out into the world for a major event, not including the Eras Tour stop where Keith Urban unwittingly captured them kissing in a TikTok he posted of himself dancing with wife Nicole Kidman.

With Urban off-duty for the evening, it was up to the professional photographers to capture the pair for posterity Feb. 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Fun fact, while Bridgers has 11 nominations to her name to date, Burnham is the incoming Grammy winner of this duo: In 2022 he won Best Song Written for Visual Media for "All Eyes on Me," from his Emmy-winning pandemic-lockdown-inspired special Inside

He skipped the Las Vegas ceremony, though, leaving Lavar Burton, who was hosting the pre-show (the non-televised portion where the majority of the grammium gramophones are awarded) that year, to accept on his behalf.

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

But Bridgers and Burnham wasn't the only couple in the building. Keep reading to see more celebs who made a date night out of the 2024 Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z,

Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty)

Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen 

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Suleika Jaouadand and Jon Batiste

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

Johnny Nunez / Contributor (Getty)

Mark Manio and Scott Hoying

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

ROBYN BECK / Contributor (Getty)

Fantasia Barrino and Kendall Taylor

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

Peso Pluma and Nicki Nicole 

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty)

Shana Render and Killer Mike

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

Beto Perez and Paula Arenas

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Alexis Roderick and Billy Joel

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Finneas and Claudia Sulewski

Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty)

Chantel Crahan and Shawn Crahan

Lester Cohen / Contributor (Getty)

Babyface and Rika Tischendorf 

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

Mike Pfaff and Anna Pfaff 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty)

Adam Blackstone and Kaisha Askins

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tanya Blount and Michael Trotter Jr.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff (Getty)

 Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

Kayla Oaddams / Stringer (Getty)

John Gaines, Victoria Monét, and their daughter Hazel Monét Gaines

Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty)

Jessica Ledon and David Guetta

Gilbert Flores / Contributor (Getty)

Lily Aldridge and Ghazi Shami 

Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty)

Andrew Watt and Charlotte Lawrence

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson

