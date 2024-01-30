The Best Planners for Staying Organized and on Top of Everything in 2024

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Face masks and bubble baths are nice, but organization is truly the ultimate form of self-care. If you're feeling stressed because you can't keep track of all your fun (and important) plans, you don't need another pedicure—you need a planner. It's time to get your ish together!

Here's the tea:

A planner is the ultimate life hack. It can help you stay on top of your schedule and maintain optimum organization. Unlike managing a schedule on your phone where you constantly have to open and close tabs to read items, visualizing your tasks in a physical planner allows you see everything at a glance. Plus, you never have to worry about charging your planner. And it's portable too!

Picture this: you, with your new planner, actually remembering that you scheduled that workout class, meeting your work deadlines, scheduling a hike with a bestie, making sure you carve out time for brunch, and, of course, never missing an important beauty or clothing drop ever again.

If that sounds like your dream life, then you need to shop our selection of the best planners for organization in 2024. We've rounded up a variety of choices from daily planners to weekly to monthly agendas, and even chic bullet journals for the inner artist in you. These planners suit a variety of price points, ranging from luxe to budget-friendly.

It's time to make adulting fun, set those goals, and make this year your most organized, glamorous, and downright fabulous one yet! Trust me, your future self will thank you.