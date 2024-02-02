How to Watch the 2024 Grammys and E!'s Live From E! Red Carpet

Find out how to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards on TV & streaming and get all the details on E!'s Live From E! red carpet pre & post shows where we'll be interviewing this year's biggest nominees.

By Brett Malec Feb 02, 2024 4:00 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwards 2024GrammysNBCU
Watch: 2024 GRAMMY Nominations: Surprises & Snubs!

Music's biggest night is almost here.

The 2024 Grammy Awards are just days away, meaning your favorite musicians are about to hit the red carpet and take the stage at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena for some show-stopping performances Feb. 4.

The most nominated artist of the night is SZA, who earned a whopping nine nominations, while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét follow close behind with seven nods each. Of course, chart-toppers like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo and Drake are also up for major awards. (See all the full list of nominations here.)

In an exciting update, the Recording Academy recently announced this year's ceremony will be slightly different thanks to three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.

Additionally, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced in November that more updates have been put in place to make the Grammys voting process "more fair, transparent and accurate."

Keep reading to find out how you can watch the 2024 Grammys on TV and streaming, plus all the details on E! News' red carpet coverage and interviews before and after the telecast.

photos
Most Daring Grammy Awards Looks of All Time

When are the 2024 Grammy Awards?

The 2024 Grammys will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.

How can I watch the 2024 Grammys?

The Grammys ceremony will air live on CBS from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT and will stream on Paramount+.

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

What time are the 2024 Grammy Awards?

The three-and-a-half hour 2024 Grammys ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT.

Who is hosting the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammy Awards for his fourth consecutive year.

Who is nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

SZA earned an impressive nine nominations, while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét landed seven nods each. Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, boygenius and Brandy Clark also dominated, with each artist nabbing six nominations apiece. (See all the full list of nominations here.)

Trending Stories

1

Hootie & the Blowfish Singer Darius Rucker Arrested on Drug Charges

2

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake for "Talking S--t"

3
Exclusive

Dr. Terry Dubrow Shares Health Update After Quitting Ozempic

Stewart Cook/CBS via Getty Images

When does E!'s 2024 Grammys red carpet begin?

Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys kicks off at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E! with co-hosts Zuri Hall, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss and Zanna Roberts Rassi. The panel will discuss the night's biggest nominees and anticipate what all the stylish stars will be wearing when they arrive. 

Then, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, E!'s Live From E!: 2024 Grammys show hosted by Laverne Cox and comedian Heather McMahan kicks off with all the celebrities on the red carpet. Plus, panelists Zanna Roberts Rassi and Keltie Knight will provide real-time fashion reactions, behind the scenes stories and fun fashion facts. The Glambot will also be returning to capture the stars on this fashionable night.

Thanks to brand partner CÎROC, viewers tuning in to the Live From E!: 2024 Grammy Awards will learn how to make the CÎROC Limonata Spritz as well as witness moment with their brand ambassador and Grammy nominee Victoria Monét.

The festivities continue with a red-carpet tour as well as how to get glam ready with Zuri Hall provided across social platforms by the Wells Fargo Active Cash Credit Card.

When is E!'s post-Grammys After Party airing?

Live From E!: Grammys After Party with Justin Sylvester, Nikki Garcia and Loni Love will keep the party going right after the Grammys telecast starting around 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. The hosts will break down all of the night's biggest winners, the jaw-dropping performances, viral moments and, of course, the most talked-about fashions.

And make sure to check E! Online for the latest headlines and follow @enews on Instagram, Facebook and X for every must-see moment.

The comprehensive coverage will continue Monday, Feb. 5, at 11 p.m. when E! News will recap every highlight from music's biggest night, only on E!.

Live From E! is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

Keep reading to see all of the 2024 Grammy nominees reacting to their nominations.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

"Congratulations to all of this years Grammy nominees," the "Flowers" star wrote on Instagram. "Watching women win & rule the music industry makes me proud. It’s fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music be LOVED around the world is the real trophy. To my Smilers - I celebrate YOU today. Your joy is my bliss.My team + all of my collaborators are irreplaceable & priceless pieces of this puzzle.I love you all. Thank you for making my Endless Summer Vacation so sweet."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Ice Spice

"FOUR GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ?!" the "Munch (Feelin’ U)" artist wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Are u s---tin me!!! Thank YOU." 

Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

After Rolling Up The Welcome Mat was nominated for Best Country Album, the “Penthouse” singer posted a video of her celebrating with her nearest and dearest to Instagram. Dropping a crying emoji, Kelsea gave a shout-out to her co-producer Alysa Vanderheym and wrote, “LOOK AT OUR ALBUM GO, @alysavanderheym.”

Instagram

boygenius

The group—consisting of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus—let this picture sum up their excitement over being up for six Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Noah Kahan

The Best New Artist nominee rejoiced by expressing how “Dreams do come true.” 

“This is OUR Grammy nomination,” Kahan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Get that dress picked out momma we’re going to the f--king Grammys.”

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Ayra Starr

"Ayra Grammy nominated Starr!!!" the "Rush" artist wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after being nominated in the Best African Music Performance category. "It’s only you Jesus , only you!"

Instagram

Gracie Abrams

After being nominated for Best New Artist, the "Mess It Up" singer asked, "What is happening?"

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Davido

"DELAY IS NOT DENIAL," the "Timeless" artist wrote on Instagram after receiving three Grammy nominations, "thank you @recordingacademy."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

The "Meant To Be" artist reposted the Recording Academy's video of the Best Pop Dance Recording nominees to Instagram and told her followers, "Wooooo you gotta watch till end!!!!" She's up in the category with David Guetta for their hit "One in a Million."

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Tyla

After being nominated in the Best African Music Performance category, the "Water" star wrote on Instagram Stories, "No ways."

JC Olivera/Getty Images for Sony Music Latin

Lupita Infante

"ESTAMOS NOMINADOS FAMILIA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" the Best Música Mexicana Album nominee wrote on Instagram. "Estoy entre artistas que admiro demasiado muchas gracias!Gracias a todos mis coautores, productores, ingenieros, músicos, fotógrafos, diseñadores! Por creer en mi visión y trabajar conmigo para realizar este álbum!My music mentor and producer @carlosa_txGracias a los miembros de la academia @recordingacademy A mi disquera @sonymusiclatin por su confianza Mi equipo @entotalagency que llevamos casi 6 años dándole duro (love you!) A @peermusic por ayudarme a desarrollar mi lado compositora. Gracias."

The 2024 Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Hootie & the Blowfish Singer Darius Rucker Arrested on Drug Charges

2

Britney Spears Fires Back at Justin Timberlake for "Talking S--t"

3
Exclusive

Dr. Terry Dubrow Shares Health Update After Quitting Ozempic

4

How to Grow Thicker, Fuller Hair, According to a Dermatologist

5

Suits Spinoff TV Show States New Details for the Record