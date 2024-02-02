How to Watch the 2024 Grammys and E!'s Live From E! Red Carpet

Music's biggest night is almost here.
The 2024 Grammy Awards are just days away, meaning your favorite musicians are about to hit the red carpet and take the stage at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena for some show-stopping performances Feb. 4.
The most nominated artist of the night is SZA, who earned a whopping nine nominations, while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét follow close behind with seven nods each. Of course, chart-toppers like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo and Drake are also up for major awards. (See all the full list of nominations here.)
In an exciting update, the Recording Academy recently announced this year's ceremony will be slightly different thanks to three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.
Additionally, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced in November that more updates have been put in place to make the Grammys voting process "more fair, transparent and accurate."
Keep reading to find out how you can watch the 2024 Grammys on TV and streaming, plus all the details on E! News' red carpet coverage and interviews before and after the telecast.
When are the 2024 Grammy Awards?
The 2024 Grammys will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles.
How can I watch the 2024 Grammys?
The Grammys ceremony will air live on CBS from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. PT and will stream on Paramount+.
What time are the 2024 Grammy Awards?
The three-and-a-half hour 2024 Grammys ceremony will begin at 5 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT.
Who is hosting the 2024 Grammy Awards?
Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammy Awards for his fourth consecutive year.
Who is nominated at the 2024 Grammy Awards?
SZA earned an impressive nine nominations, while Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét landed seven nods each. Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, boygenius and Brandy Clark also dominated, with each artist nabbing six nominations apiece. (See all the full list of nominations here.)
When does E!'s 2024 Grammys red carpet begin?
Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys kicks off at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E! with co-hosts Zuri Hall, The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss and Zanna Roberts Rassi. The panel will discuss the night's biggest nominees and anticipate what all the stylish stars will be wearing when they arrive.
Then, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, E!'s Live From E!: 2024 Grammys show hosted by Laverne Cox and comedian Heather McMahan kicks off with all the celebrities on the red carpet. Plus, panelists Zanna Roberts Rassi and Keltie Knight will provide real-time fashion reactions, behind the scenes stories and fun fashion facts. The Glambot will also be returning to capture the stars on this fashionable night.
Thanks to brand partner CÎROC, viewers tuning in to the Live From E!: 2024 Grammy Awards will learn how to make the CÎROC Limonata Spritz as well as witness moment with their brand ambassador and Grammy nominee Victoria Monét.
The festivities continue with a red-carpet tour as well as how to get glam ready with Zuri Hall provided across social platforms by the Wells Fargo Active Cash Credit Card.
When is E!'s post-Grammys After Party airing?
Live From E!: Grammys After Party with Justin Sylvester, Nikki Garcia and Loni Love will keep the party going right after the Grammys telecast starting around 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. The hosts will break down all of the night's biggest winners, the jaw-dropping performances, viral moments and, of course, the most talked-about fashions.
And make sure to check E! Online for the latest headlines and follow @enews on Instagram, Facebook and X for every must-see moment.
The comprehensive coverage will continue Monday, Feb. 5, at 11 p.m. when E! News will recap every highlight from music's biggest night, only on E!.
Live From E! is produced by Den of Thieves with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.
