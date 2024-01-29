Fans Think Travis Kelce Did This Sweet Gesture for Taylor Swift After Chiefs Championship Game

Travis Kelce's cheer captain just got a new accessory.
After his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens at the Jan. 28 AFC Championship, the tight end's girlfriend Taylor Swift joined the Kelce clan on the field to celebrate. Travis greeted the beaming Grammy winner with an adorable "What's up sweetie," before sharing a kiss and a hug on the gridiron.
And while Travis wore an AFC Championship cap during the exchange, Taylor was subsequently spotted posing in the hat while celebrating with the Kelces and friends like Keleigh Sperry Teller.
But the hat wasn't the only way Taylor proved cheering on her man never goes out of style.
The "Karma" singer also wore a ring sporting his jersey number "87" and in a sweet nod to their relationships origins, she paired the ring with a custom diamond friendship bracelet from Wove Made that read "TNT."
As for what's next for Travis, he and the Chiefs will face off face off against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb 11.
However, Taylor doesn't exactly have blank space in her calendar as she has an Eras Tour show in Tokyo on Feb. 10.
That's not to say she can't take a getaway plane to Las Vegas—as she may be able to make it to the game in time.
But whether or not she's cheering in person or from the other side of the world, Taylor's made it clear she loves nothing more showing her support.
"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told TIME in December. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
As for her relationship with football? Well, now, it hits different.
Football is awesome, it turns out," Taylor added. "I've been missing out my whole life."
