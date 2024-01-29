Fans Think Travis Kelce Did This Sweet Gesture for Taylor Swift After Chiefs Championship Game

Watch : Taylor Swift Celebrates, Travis Kelce Going to 2024 Super Bowl!

Travis Kelce's cheer captain just got a new accessory.

After his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens at the Jan. 28 AFC Championship, the tight end's girlfriend Taylor Swift joined the Kelce clan on the field to celebrate. Travis greeted the beaming Grammy winner with an adorable "What's up sweetie," before sharing a kiss and a hug on the gridiron.

And while Travis wore an AFC Championship cap during the exchange, Taylor was subsequently spotted posing in the hat while celebrating with the Kelces and friends like Keleigh Sperry Teller.

But the hat wasn't the only way Taylor proved cheering on her man never goes out of style.

The "Karma" singer also wore a ring sporting his jersey number "87" and in a sweet nod to their relationships origins, she paired the ring with a custom diamond friendship bracelet from Wove Made that read "TNT."

As for what's next for Travis, he and the Chiefs will face off face off against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII on Feb 11.