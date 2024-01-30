Who Is Pookie? Breaking Down the TikTok Couple Going Viral

Watch : 6 TikTokers Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind

"Pookie is looking absolutely fire tonight."

That's probably the catchphrase you've been hearing around TikTok after influencer Campbell Puckett and her husband, Jett Puckett, went viral. Though the Georgia-based couple have been creating content about their marriage for years, videos of their date night looks took off in recent weeks when Jett began regularly using Pookie—the affectionate nickname he calls Campbell—in compliments about her OOTD.

"Outfit is fire, Pookie," Jett said in one video, while he noted in another TikTok that Campbell was rocking a "quintessential Pookie outfit today."

"Little known fact," he said in the Jan. 1 clip, which showed the pair getting ready for a day out in Paris. "I particularly love Pookie in a hat."

But the video that took hold of TikTok users dropped on Jan. 14, when Campbell—clad in a lacy black bustier top and matching trousers—and Jett were heading out for a group date with friends.