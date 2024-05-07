Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby No. 4, Her Third With Husband Matthew Koma

Watch : Pregnant Hilary Duff Proudly Shows Off Her Baby Bump

For Hilary Duff, life as a mom of three is so yesterday.

After all, the Lizzie McGuire star gave birth to her fourth baby, her third with husband Matthew Koma, she shared on Instagram May 7. Their baby girl Townes Meadow Bair was born May 3.

"Mow we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!" Hilary wrote on Instagram alongside photos. "I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic."

She added, "We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."

Hilary and Matthew—who are parents to daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, as well as her son Luca, 11, with ex Mike Comrie—first delivered the news that they were expecting in December alongside a sweet snap of the family's Christmas card.

"So much for silent nights," the card read, while the How I Met Your Father actress captioned the announcement, "Surprise Surprise!"