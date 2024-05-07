Hilary Duff Welcomes Baby No. 4, Her Third With Husband Matthew Koma

For Hilary Duff, life as a mom of three is so yesterday.
After all, the Lizzie McGuire star gave birth to her fourth baby, her third with husband Matthew Koma, she shared on Instagram May 7. Their baby girl Townes Meadow Bair was born May 3.
"Mow we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!" Hilary wrote on Instagram alongside photos. "I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic."
She added, "We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."
Hilary and Matthew—who are parents to daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, as well as her son Luca, 11, with ex Mike Comrie—first delivered the news that they were expecting in December alongside a sweet snap of the family's Christmas card.
"So much for silent nights," the card read, while the How I Met Your Father actress captioned the announcement, "Surprise Surprise!"
While the 36-year-old chose to keep the pregnancy private until her announcement in December, she's since kept fans up-to-date with her growing bump.
In fact, hours after Hilary announced the news, she posted an Instagram Story Dec. 12 embracing her belly with the caption, "Been trying to hide this thing for a minute."
Ahead of confirming her pregnancy, the "So Yesterday" singer previously hinted at wanting to further expand her family of five.
"I'm in my family making phase," she explained to Shape magazine in an interview published in June. "I built this and I wanted this and so I have to be here to enjoy the joyful and the painful and everything in between."
And Hilary noted how special parenthood has been with Matthew by her side through the highs and the lows.
"I just love watching my kids form into their own individual unique selves," she said. "I love [parenting] with my husband. I love feeling like hugs and cuddles can make everything better."
And for the couple, the difficult moments can be just as rewarding.
"I love the pressure of being like, ‘How the f--k are we going to make it through this day?'" she continued. "And making it through the day and being like, ‘I don't know how everyone is tucked in and fed and happy after all the things we've had to do today.'"
Keep reading for more of Hilary's most relatable quotes on motherhood.