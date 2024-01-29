Brittany Mahomes Has a Message for Chiefs Critics After Patrick Mahomes’ Championship Victory

Brittany Mahomes had a message for the haters after husband Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship, securing their spot in the Super Bowl.

By Leah Degrazia Jan 29, 2024 9:59 PMTags
Super BowlFootballCelebritiesBrittany Mahomes
Watch: Brittany Mahomes Claps Back at “Rude” Comments

Brittany Mahomes proved once again she's husband Patrick Mahomes' cheer captain.  

She had some pointed words for all the haters after his team won the AFC Championship and clinched their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. 

"We went there. We won," Brittany captioned an Instagram Story Jan. 28. "Anyone have anything else to say?"

The message was accompanied by a photo of her and the NFL star—with whom she shares two kids, Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 13 months—flashing winning smiles for the cameras after the game. 

Brittany didn't only have a message for Kansas City critics when she found out Patrick's team would be heading to Las Vegas to face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

The 28-year-old also posted a special tribute to her husband following the victory. The sweet Instagram post featured a handful of cute photos of the couple on the field after the win, with one even showing the couple sharing a kiss. Alongside the gallery of behind-the-scenes action, the 28-year-old wrote the caption, "PROUD." 

photos
Taylor Swift & Brittany Mahomes Are "Twinning & Winning" at Chiefs Game

Like her quarterback husband, Brittany is no stranger to going on the offensive. When her Instagram started garnering more attention due to her newfound friendship with Taylor Swift—who dates Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—she didn't hesitate to shut down all the negative comments. 

"Recently there has been A LOT more rude ass people on here," Brittany began a Dec. 19 Instagram Story. "Waaaay more then [sic] normal..."

The retired soccer forward added, "I'm not sure where y'all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from... please."

Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Inside Taylor Swift's Post-Game Celebration With Travis Kelce's Family

2

Brittany Mahomes' Message for Chiefs Haters After AFC Championship Win

3

The Shocking True Story Behind American Nightmare

Brittany wasn't the only proud partner at the AFC Championship game. Keep reading to relive how her game-day bestie Taylor celebrated boyfriend Travis' big win, too. 

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate AFC Championship Victory

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

That Kiss

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Mama Donna Kelce

Rob Carr/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Happy Pair

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis' Dad Ed Kelce

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Happy Tay

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hugs

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

AFC Champion

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Pure Joy

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Whispers of Love

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jason Kelce Hugs Travis Kelce

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Ed Kelce Joins the Couple on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

All Smiles

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kelce Brothers Unite

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Suite Life

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Scores a Touchdown

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rooting for the Chiefs

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Arrives With Brittany Mahomes

Instagram / Randi Mahomes

Jason Kelce & Mia Randall, Jackson Mahomes' Sister

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Walks in

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Prepares for the Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes Is All Smiles

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Marquez Valdes-Scantling High-Five

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Warms Up

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Is Ready to Play

photos
View More Photos From Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs AFC Championship Win
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Inside Taylor Swift's Post-Game Celebration With Travis Kelce's Family

2

Brittany Mahomes' Message for Chiefs Haters After AFC Championship Win

3

The Shocking True Story Behind American Nightmare

4

Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson Hit a Major Relationship Milestone

5

See Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig's Latest Airport Outing