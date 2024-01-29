Brittany Mahomes Has a Message for Chiefs Critics After Patrick Mahomes’ Championship Victory

Watch : Brittany Mahomes Claps Back at “Rude” Comments

Brittany Mahomes proved once again she's husband Patrick Mahomes' cheer captain.

She had some pointed words for all the haters after his team won the AFC Championship and clinched their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl.

"We went there. We won," Brittany captioned an Instagram Story Jan. 28. "Anyone have anything else to say?"

The message was accompanied by a photo of her and the NFL star—with whom she shares two kids, Sterling Skye, 2, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 13 months—flashing winning smiles for the cameras after the game.

Brittany didn't only have a message for Kansas City critics when she found out Patrick's team would be heading to Las Vegas to face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

The 28-year-old also posted a special tribute to her husband following the victory. The sweet Instagram post featured a handful of cute photos of the couple on the field after the win, with one even showing the couple sharing a kiss. Alongside the gallery of behind-the-scenes action, the 28-year-old wrote the caption, "PROUD."