Turn Your Bathroom Into a Spa-Like Oasis with These Essential Products

Self-care moments can come at any part of the day. Maybe it's in your skincare routine or through a little bit of journaling. Or maybe it's in the moments you spend in your bathroom. Now for most of us, the bathroom is just a functional space that's kind of essential in our daily routines. But, what if I were to tell you that you could transform your lavatory into a luxurious room? Well, it's true. I've scoured the Internet and looked through countless pictures of luxe spaces to bring you the essential items that can make your bathroom look like a spa-like oasis. Imagine walking into your bathroom and getting a whiff of eucalyptus as you wrap yourself in a soft robe, letting your worries melt away, and your only care in the world being self-care.
From a set of luxe towels to soothing shower steamers, I've rounded the best items from Amazon that can elevate your bathroom so it feels like a rejuvenating space. These finds come with glowing reviews and affordable prices – plus they're hella easy to set-up and you can start enjoying them right away. There's even a bidet attachment and rainfall showerhead that don't require any special equipment or plumbers' fees.
So make your bathroom a more relaxing and calming place with these essential products. You might just put the "Om" back in the "bathroom." But first, "add to cart."
Dream Spa Ultra-Luxury 9
Instantly upgrade your shower experience with this popular rainfall shower head and handheld combo. Made with an all-chrome finish, the 9-inch shower head comes with three settings – gentle mist, waterfall, and high-power rain – and the handheld sprayer features a button that easily controls the flow of water. And it installs within minutes, no tools required. With over 10,000 5-star Amazon ratings, it's loved amongst reviewers and you just might wonder how you ever showered without it.
Glicrili Dried Preserved Eucalyptus for Shower, 10 Pieces
Be like all the TikTok girlies and hang some eucalyptus in your shower. The set comes with 10 pieces, all you have to do is hang it upside down with the included hemp rope and allow your shower's steam to release it's soothing scent.
ME MOTHER EARTH Fast Dry Diatomaceous Earth Floor Bath Mat
Bring a natural feel to your bathroom with this bath mat. It's made of eco-friendly, quick-drying diatomaceous clay that's easy to clean and is nonslip, so it'll stay secure on wet floors. The mat measures 23.62 x 15.44 inches and it's also super absorbent.
White Classic Luxury Soft Pink Bath Sheet Towels, 2-Pack
Create a sense of luxury when you get out of the bath or shower with this elegant towel set. It comes with two extra large bath towels (measuring 35 x 70 inches), and they're made of ultra soft combed cotton. One fan reports, "These towels are plump, soft, huge, and absorbent. It makes me feel like I'm in a luxury spa every time I get out of the shower!" And with 17 available colors, you're sure to find just the right one to match your vibe.
MaisoNovo Shampoo and Conditioner Dispenser
These brackets and two apothecary bottles will suddenly make your bathroom look like it's in a 5-star hotel. Decant your shampoo, conditioner, or body wash using the included funnel, slap on one of the waterproof labels (also included), and you're all set with a modern, yet classic design. Plus, you're getting rid of all the bottles of product that start accumulating around the perimeter of your tub or shower. And the brackets are easy to install with the strong adhesive and won't leave behind a sticky residue.
BOOTLEG BATH Shower Steamers, 15-Pack
Available in eucalyptus and mint, citrus, and lavender, these shower steamers can transform your shower experience. Just place it at the bottom of your shower and allow the hot water to dissolve the steamer into a refreshing bit of aromatherapy. According to reviewers, the steamers can even last more than one shower.
SAMEAT Heated Towel Warmers
Emerge from the shower and wrap yourself in a warm, luxurious towel, thanks to this towel warmer. It can accommodate up to two towels and can keep them warm for up to 30 minutes, 1 hour, 2 hours, or 4 hours, before shutting off automatically. One user raved, "Heats up quickly and very easy to operate. Looks great in my bathroom too."
Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow for Tub
Soak comfortably in your soothing bath with this bath pillow. It's waterproof, features suction cups for a secure grip in your tub, and includes thick padding to complete the luxury. And with over 12,000 5-star Amazon reviews, it's a popular pick. This shopper noted, "This has been a game changer for a bath! When you lay back without it, your head gets pushed forward and your neck really hurts. Now though with this, there's no more neck pain! It's great."
ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
What relaxing bath would be complete without some chocolate, a glass, of wine, or scented candles? This caddy tray makes that all possible. It expands to fit most tub sizes and features silicone grips to keep it in place. Plus, it's coated with a protective seal to make sure the bamboo stays in pristine condition over time.
Greenco Toilet Bidet Attachment
Reviewers have described this bidet attachment as "life changing" and "amazing," and have given it over 13,000 5-star Amazon ratings. That's because it can start making you feel fresher right away. The sliding mounting paddles make installation easy and you don't need to make any additional plumbing adjustments. You can easily reach the dials while you're sitting and adjust the water pressure just the way you like it.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Waffle Full-Length Robe
Nothing says "spa day" like this waffle robe. It's breathable, highly absorbent, and cozy AF. And with a tie closure, relaxed fit, and front pockets, you'll want to wear it straight out of the shower or just lounging around the house. Featured here is classic white, but there's also 17 other colors and a wide variety of sizes to choose from.
ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser
This essential oil diffuser not only adds a gentle, humidifying mist to your bathroom, it also has seven LED mood lights for an extra calming aesthetic. And with its wooden bottom and clean design, it's a great piece of decor. Set-up is simple, just fill the tank and adjust your settings with the easy-to-read buttons. Best of all, it comes with eight essential oils to get you started, like lemongrass, eucalyptus, lavender, and more.
SheeChung Qtip Dispensers, 2-Pack
Tidy up the area around your sink and add a spa feel with these clear acrylic jars. Measuring 4.6 x 3.14 inches, they're the perfect size for cotton balls, hair ties, makeup sponges, and more. And with 12 labels (six blank and six pre-printed) included, you'll always remember what goes where. They're also available in black, white, and amber to match any decor and come with over 25,000 5-star ratings.
