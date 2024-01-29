King Charles III Out of Hospital After Corrective Procedure

King Charles III is on the mend.
After undergoing a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic over the weekend, the Monarch is back at home, Buckingham Palace confirmed.
"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit," the Palace said in Jan. 29 statement, "and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."
Despite his return home, the 75-year-old won't be tending to royal engagements amid his continued recovery as the Palace added that Charles "has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation."
The Monarch's surgery was first announced on Jan. 17, with the Palace noting at the time, "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."
The King isn't the only royal who is on the mend after a recent surgery as Kate Middleton was also discharged from the same hospital after recovering from abdominal surgery.
"She is making good progress," Kensington Palace confirmed in a Jan. 29 statement. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."
In fact, during their respective stays in the hospital, Charles was sure to give his daughter-in-law a visit. And, of course, the 42-year-old's husband Prince William was photographed after making a visit of his own.
While Kate—who shares Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5 with the Prince of Wales—is out of the hospital and recovering well, it might be a while before fans will see her out and about.
After all, Kensington Palace previously explained that "based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."
But once she's able to, Kate will be taking on her royal duties once again.
"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements," the Palace added. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."
