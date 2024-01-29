King Charles III Out of Hospital After Corrective Procedure

Watch : Why King Charles Will Have THIS Medical Procedure Done

King Charles III is on the mend.

After undergoing a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic over the weekend, the Monarch is back at home, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit," the Palace said in Jan. 29 statement, "and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

Despite his return home, the 75-year-old won't be tending to royal engagements amid his continued recovery as the Palace added that Charles "has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation."

The Monarch's surgery was first announced on Jan. 17, with the Palace noting at the time, "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

The King isn't the only royal who is on the mend after a recent surgery as Kate Middleton was also discharged from the same hospital after recovering from abdominal surgery.