King Charles III Out of Hospital After Corrective Procedure

King Charles III has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

King Charles III is on the mend.

After undergoing a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic over the weekend, the Monarch is back at home, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit," the Palace said in Jan. 29 statement, "and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

Despite his return home, the 75-year-old won't be tending to royal engagements amid his continued recovery as the Palace added that Charles "has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation." 

The Monarch's surgery was first announced on Jan. 17, with the Palace noting at the time, "His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure."

The King isn't the only royal who is on the mend after a recent surgery as Kate Middleton was also discharged from the same hospital after recovering from abdominal surgery.

"She is making good progress," Kensington Palace confirmed in a Jan. 29 statement. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

In fact, during their respective stays in the hospital, Charles was sure to give his daughter-in-law a visit. And, of course, the 42-year-old's husband Prince William was photographed after making a visit of his own.

DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

While Kate—who shares Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5 with the Prince of Wales—is out of the hospital and recovering well, it might be a while before fans will see her out and about.

After all, Kensington Palace previously explained that "based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

But once she's able to, Kate will be taking on her royal duties once again.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements," the Palace added. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

Keep reading for more updates on the royals. 

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that King Charles III "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

