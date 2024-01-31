Lisa Hochstein and Kiki Barth's Screaming Match Is the Most Bats--t Fight in RHOM History

Watch : 'RHOM's Adriana de Moura Screams at Larsa Pippen

The drama between Lisa Hochstein and Kiki Barth is getting spicier.

The Real Housewives of Miami costars are at each other's throats in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' explosive Jan. 31 episode.

And while it's unclear what initially set off their heated exchange during a gondola ride on the cast trip to Mexico City, the preview begins with Lisa standing up and screaming, "I was trying to help animals because I love animals!"

Lisa's outburst triggers Kiki, who yells back, "Don't get up. You get up with me and I'm gonna get up and it's gonna be something."

Kiki's request only encourages Lisa to stand up even taller, proving she's not backing down from the fight.

Lisa's taunting gesture causes the model to continue ranting with, "Don't do that! You don't do fingers, you don't get up, you don't scream at me!"

Lisa retorts, "I'm standing up, what you gonna do about it?"