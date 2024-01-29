The 10 Best Scalp Massagers of 2024 for Squeaky Clean Hair Wash Days

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Ask any hair expert, and chances are they'll tell you that having great hair starts with a happy scalp. Since our scalp is like an extension of the skin on our face, it seriously needs some well-deserved TLC to really shine—that's where scalp massagers come into play. These nifty tools give your scalp the same love a good gua sha gives to your face. Not only do they feel incredibly relaxing, but they can also possibly help tackle issues like thinning hair and overall hair loss. The best part? Most scalp massagers work with any hair type, so they're basically a must-have in your hair care routine.

While we don't necessarily recommend exfoliating your scalp every day, we found from the products we've tried ourselves that exfoliating two to three times a week is the sweet spot for reducing buildup and helping your hair look healthy and luscious. Believe it or not, some of these handy tools even dispense shampoo right onto your hair while you exfoliate in the shower. So, if you're ready to give the bad boys a try, keep scrolling for the best scalp massagers beloved by E! editors and reviewers.