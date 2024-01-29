The 10 Best Scalp Massagers of 2024 for Squeaky Clean Hair Wash Days

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ask any hair expert, and chances are they'll tell you that having great hair starts with a happy scalp. Since our scalp is like an extension of the skin on our face, it seriously needs some well-deserved TLC to really shine—that's where scalp massagers come into play. These nifty tools give your scalp the same love a good gua sha gives to your face. Not only do they feel incredibly relaxing, but they can also possibly help tackle issues like thinning hair and overall hair loss. The best part? Most scalp massagers work with any hair type, so they're basically a must-have in your hair care routine.
While we don't necessarily recommend exfoliating your scalp every day, we found from the products we've tried ourselves that exfoliating two to three times a week is the sweet spot for reducing buildup and helping your hair look healthy and luscious. Believe it or not, some of these handy tools even dispense shampoo right onto your hair while you exfoliate in the shower. So, if you're ready to give the bad boys a try, keep scrolling for the best scalp massagers beloved by E! editors and reviewers.
Ceremonia Scalp Massager
The Ceremonia scalp massager proves that size doesn't matter with its clever design featuring well-spaced, flexible bristles and a clever concave shape that places shorter bristles in the center and longer ones around the edges. Suitable for all hair types, this versatile tool can level up your hair care routine, effortlessly working with various products whether you're in or out of the shower.
Vegamour GRO Scalp Massager
While this scalp massager may seem a bit hefty, its elongated bristles and spacious handle ensure effortless use, making it particularly user-friendly for beginners. Whether you're dealing with a dry or wet scalp, using products or not, this versatile tool is compatible with most hair types.
Tangle Teezer The Scalp Exfoliator & Scalp Massager
While scalp massagers might seem alike at first, Tangle Teezer's version breaks the mold and stands out. This top-rated design boasts a mix of densely packed long and short bristles, providing scalp exfoliation and promoting circulation. The best part? It only costs less than $12!
Ouai Scalp Scrubber
Crafted from a blend of 50% wheat straw (an FDA-approved, BPA-free bio-plastic) and 50% silicone, this scrubber is a breeze to maintain. The natural anti-bacterial and anti-odor properties of both materials ensure easy cleaning and long-lasting freshness.
Mount Lai Hand-Carved Natural Jade Gua Sha Comb
Looking to get a comb instead of a bulkier scalp massager? Feast your eyes on the Mount Lai Jade Massaging Gua Sha comb in beautiful jade. This hand-carved comb is not just a sight to behold but is also crafted to enhance circulation and alleviate tension.
Kitsch Hair Scalp Massager
Up your detangling game with the Kitsch scalp exfoliator. Packed with dozens of slim, pin-like bristles, this massager is incredibly gentle, ensuring an even distribution of shampoo and styling products. Plus, it's a major steal at just over $5.
Fable & Mane Scalp Massager Comb
Crafted to massage the scalp and effortlessly detangle damp strands, the Fable & Mane scalp massager comb has earned the stamp of approval from over three thousand Sephora shoppers. Whether your hair is curly, straight, or somewhere in between, this comb is a game-changer for your hair-care routine.
Wet Brush Exfoliating Scalp Massager
This jellyfish-inspired gem comes with a detachable cap ready to be filled with your go-to shampoo or hair treatment for a personalized massage experience. Packed with small, gentle bristles, it's perfect for minimizing irritation on sensitive scalps.
Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager
Briogeo's scalp massager boasts thick, flexible bristles that treat your sensitive head with the utmost care. Designed for use on both wet and dry hair, this little scrubber has won over reviewers who appreciate its gentle touch.
Conair Scalp Massager and Detangling Brush
Figuring out a new hair tool can be a hassle, so it's time to say goodbye to the struggle with this cool combo of a scalp massager and detangling brush. It's got a longer handle, so if you know how to brush your hair, you're already a pro at using this tool. Easy peasy!
