Ariana Madix Makes Emotional Return to Tom Sandoval's Bar for First Time Since His Affair

On Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere Jan. 30, Ariana Madix broke down during a party at her ex Tom Sandoval's bar TomTom recounting the night she found out about his cheating.

Watch: Ariana Madix Sues Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix was totally not PUMP-ed for this night out.

The Vanderpump Rules star reluctantly made her first visit to ex Tom Sandoval's bar TomTom since learning about his months-long affair with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss last year on the Bravo series' season 11 premiere Jan. 30.

In fact, upon entering the establishment and greeting costars Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, Madix was hesitant to take a seat, recalling the events from her last visit in March 2023.

"So, I have to sit right here again?" the 38-year-old asked. "That's where I sat the last time I was here."

When Madix admitted to being "a little shaky" being at the scene where she learned of Sandoval's cheating, Shay assured her costar, "Well, you're in better company this time."

But when co-owner Tom Schwartz tried to greet Madix, she gave him the coldest of shoulders.

"Ariana's got the wall up," he lamented during a confessional. "She's an ice queen. I understand that she has this exalted status. Queen Ariana, patron saint of scorned women. But without her, I feel like it's going to be hard to make any inroads with the rest of the girls."

photos
Vanderpump Rules: Everything That's Happened Since Season 10

In her own confessional, Madix got candid about her emotional state during the night out.

"I didn't really expect to feel all of this coming up right now," the Single A.F. Cocktails author admitted. "You think that it's just a place or it's just a chair, it's just a table, whatever. And I've sat at this table so many times, but now that time is really just taking over my memories of this place."

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

But while Madix was working on moving past the betrayal of her former partner of nine years, Kent was secretly sympathizing with Leviss in the aftermath of the controversy.

"I know what it's like to have a man in front of you painting a beautiful picture," she recounted in a confessional of Leviss, who left the series after season 10. "Saying, 'You're the one for me, you're my soulmate.' And you see what your future could be with this person and you're f--king willing to risk it all. So much so that I ignored everyone around me telling me, 'Girl, you're the other woman.'"

Kent even drew comparisons between her failed relationship with ex Randall Emmett and Leviss' affair with Sandoval.

"What Raquel did, what she said, how she went about things was so f--king stupid," the 33-year-old continued. "But as someone who knows what it's like to walk through life and see comments about being a mistress, I don't want her to wear that forever."

Then, in a shocking turn of events, Kent reached out to Leviss via text.

"Hey, Raquel," she began her message. "I'm sure I'm like the last person you expected to hear from. I hope that you're doing OK. I don't know if you're back in L.A. or not but I'd like to have a conversation with you at some point if you're open to that. Hope to talk to you soon."

While Leviss didn't respond, Kent did note she read the message, causing her to react with, "I feel like I'm going to throw up and s--t my pants at the same time."

See the Scandoval aftermath play out when Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to find out everything to know about the new season.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Lisa Vanderpump

As a mentor, ally and confidant to the group, Lisa Vanderpump is working to restore some peace between two feuding exes as she attempts to provide perspective. With the closing of West Hollywood mainstay PUMP, Lisa is refocusing her expertise on opening a new restaurant in Lake Tahoe and continuing her success with additional ventures in Las Vegas.  

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix’s life was turned upside down after a devastating breakup, but she’s determined to make the best of a difficult situation. Although she still shares a home with her ex, Ariana is moving on and dating a new long-distance boyfriend. While working to open the doors to her and Katie’s sandwich shop, Something About Her, Ariana is embracing the countless opportunities that have come her way – from a stint on Dancing with the Stars to a new cocktail book.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Ally Lewber

Recently proclaimed #1 guy in the group, James Kennedy’s friendships within the circle are stronger than ever and his DJ career is booming. He bought a house in the Valley and is settling into suburban life with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, along with their cat and a dog from James’ past.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Katie Maloney

With more distance from her divorce, Katie Maloney is exploring life as a single woman and dating, even if her pursuits strike too close to home for her ex-husband, Tom. A previous indiscretion comes to light and threatens to upend her and Scheana’s renewed friendship as well as her cordial post-divorce relationship with Tom. With permit hold-ups and ongoing issues, Something About Her is a work in progress, and opening a restaurant is proving to be more challenging than anticipated.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Tom Sandoval

In the aftermath of a scandal that changed his romantic relationships, dynamics within the group and the success of his businesses, Tom Sandoval is working on bettering himself. In a fragile state, he focuses on repairing the foundations of his friendships. When he isn’t on the road touring with his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, he and Ariana live under the same roof...locked in a stalemate for the house.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Lala Kent

Lala Kent is still in the midst of a challenging custody battle, but being the best mom to Ocean remains her priority. Wanting to give her daughter a sibling, Lala explores fertility treatments and looks for a sperm donor as a single mother. She finds an unlikely connection with Tom Schwartz, forming a friendship that neither saw coming, but creating tension between her and the rest of the girls as her forgiveness for the Toms grows.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Brock Davies

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies are struggling to connect as they leave the honeymoon stage and settle into their life with a toddler. Scheana works on new music as a way to express herself and cope with her postpartum OCD. She finds herself straddling the lines in the sand within the group as she navigates her relationships with her longtime friends, and feuding exes, Ariana and Tom.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

James Kennedy

Recently proclaimed No. 1 guy in the group, James Kennedy’s friendships within the circle are stronger than ever and his DJ career is booming. He bought a house in the Valley and is settling into suburban life with his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, along with their cat and a dog from James’ past.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Tom Schwartz

Tom Schwartz is mending a challenged friendship after taking the heat for his part in his best friend’s shocking deception. Embracing a new identity, Tom bleaches his hair, evades exclusivity with a friend-potentially-turned-girlfriend, and winds up in a surprising love triangle with a new flame and his ex-wife.

Bravo/NBCUniversal

Scheana Shay

Celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies are struggling to connect as they leave the honeymoon stage and settle into their life with a toddler. Scheana works on new music as a way to express herself and cope with her postpartum OCD. She finds herself straddling the lines in the sand within the group as she navigates her relationships with her longtime friends, and feuding exes, Ariana and Tom.

