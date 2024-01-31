Ariana Madix Makes Emotional Return to Tom Sandoval's Bar for First Time Since His Affair

Watch : Ariana Madix Sues Tom Sandoval

Ariana Madix was totally not PUMP-ed for this night out.

The Vanderpump Rules star reluctantly made her first visit to ex Tom Sandoval's bar TomTom since learning about his months-long affair with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss last year on the Bravo series' season 11 premiere Jan. 30.

In fact, upon entering the establishment and greeting costars Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, Madix was hesitant to take a seat, recalling the events from her last visit in March 2023.

"So, I have to sit right here again?" the 38-year-old asked. "That's where I sat the last time I was here."

When Madix admitted to being "a little shaky" being at the scene where she learned of Sandoval's cheating, Shay assured her costar, "Well, you're in better company this time."

But when co-owner Tom Schwartz tried to greet Madix, she gave him the coldest of shoulders.

"Ariana's got the wall up," he lamented during a confessional. "She's an ice queen. I understand that she has this exalted status. Queen Ariana, patron saint of scorned women. But without her, I feel like it's going to be hard to make any inroads with the rest of the girls."