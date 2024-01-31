Ariana Madix Makes Emotional Return to Tom Sandoval's Bar for First Time Since His Affair

Ariana Madix was totally not PUMP-ed for this night out.
The Vanderpump Rules star reluctantly made her first visit to ex Tom Sandoval's bar TomTom since learning about his months-long affair with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss last year on the Bravo series' season 11 premiere Jan. 30.
In fact, upon entering the establishment and greeting costars Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, Madix was hesitant to take a seat, recalling the events from her last visit in March 2023.
"So, I have to sit right here again?" the 38-year-old asked. "That's where I sat the last time I was here."
When Madix admitted to being "a little shaky" being at the scene where she learned of Sandoval's cheating, Shay assured her costar, "Well, you're in better company this time."
But when co-owner Tom Schwartz tried to greet Madix, she gave him the coldest of shoulders.
"Ariana's got the wall up," he lamented during a confessional. "She's an ice queen. I understand that she has this exalted status. Queen Ariana, patron saint of scorned women. But without her, I feel like it's going to be hard to make any inroads with the rest of the girls."
In her own confessional, Madix got candid about her emotional state during the night out.
"I didn't really expect to feel all of this coming up right now," the Single A.F. Cocktails author admitted. "You think that it's just a place or it's just a chair, it's just a table, whatever. And I've sat at this table so many times, but now that time is really just taking over my memories of this place."
But while Madix was working on moving past the betrayal of her former partner of nine years, Kent was secretly sympathizing with Leviss in the aftermath of the controversy.
"I know what it's like to have a man in front of you painting a beautiful picture," she recounted in a confessional of Leviss, who left the series after season 10. "Saying, 'You're the one for me, you're my soulmate.' And you see what your future could be with this person and you're f--king willing to risk it all. So much so that I ignored everyone around me telling me, 'Girl, you're the other woman.'"
Kent even drew comparisons between her failed relationship with ex Randall Emmett and Leviss' affair with Sandoval.
"What Raquel did, what she said, how she went about things was so f--king stupid," the 33-year-old continued. "But as someone who knows what it's like to walk through life and see comments about being a mistress, I don't want her to wear that forever."
Then, in a shocking turn of events, Kent reached out to Leviss via text.
"Hey, Raquel," she began her message. "I'm sure I'm like the last person you expected to hear from. I hope that you're doing OK. I don't know if you're back in L.A. or not but I'd like to have a conversation with you at some point if you're open to that. Hope to talk to you soon."
While Leviss didn't respond, Kent did note she read the message, causing her to react with, "I feel like I'm going to throw up and s--t my pants at the same time."
See the Scandoval aftermath play out when Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. And keep reading to find out everything to know about the new season.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)