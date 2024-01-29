Sophie Turner and Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Just Hit a Major Relationship Milestone

Winter is
coming here—and so is Sophie Turner and Peregrine "Perry" Pearson's Instagram debut.
The Game of Thrones alum made her romance with the aristocrat public Jan. 29 when she posted a series of snapshots of them on a snowy getaway.
The pics featured them and pals Amadea Kimmins and Rupert Gorst riding a ski lift, hitting the slopes and hanging out at a resort. As Sophie captioned the series, "jägerbomb anyone?"
Although, the post may not come as a stark surprise to fans. After all, Sophie and Perry have been spotted kissing and holding hands on outings in Paris and London over the last three months.
Which comes on the heels of her breakup from Joe Jonas, who in September noted in his divorce filing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."
And though the singer and the actress—who are parents to daughters Willa, 3, and an 18-month-old whose name has not been made public—said they "mutually decided to amicably end" their four-year marriage, the fallout wasn't so amicable.
In September, Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe—now hanging out with Stormi Bree—to have their kids return to her native England. However, the Dark Phoenix star
dropped the lawsuit, with the court documents stating she and the musician reached an "agreed upon parenting plan."
"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the U.K.," the two also said in a joint statement in October. "We look forward to being great co-parents."
Indeed, they're focused on being great co-parents—and living great lives, separately. And for Sophie, that means getting to know Perry. So, bend the knee and read on to see her life with the 29-year-old.