Sophie Turner and Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Just Hit a Major Relationship Milestone

Watch : Sophie Turner Calls 2023 the "Year of the Girlies" Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Winter is coming here—and so is Sophie Turner and Peregrine "Perry" Pearson's Instagram debut.

The Game of Thrones alum made her romance with the aristocrat public Jan. 29 when she posted a series of snapshots of them on a snowy getaway.

The pics featured them and pals Amadea Kimmins and Rupert Gorst riding a ski lift, hitting the slopes and hanging out at a resort. As Sophie captioned the series, "jägerbomb anyone?"

Although, the post may not come as a stark surprise to fans. After all, Sophie and Perry have been spotted kissing and holding hands on outings in Paris and London over the last three months.

Which comes on the heels of her breakup from Joe Jonas, who in September noted in his divorce filing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

And though the singer and the actress—who are parents to daughters Willa, 3, and an 18-month-old whose name has not been made public—said they "mutually decided to amicably end" their four-year marriage, the fallout wasn't so amicable.