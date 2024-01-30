Light It Up With This Gift Guide Inspired by Sarah J. Maas’ Universe

From ACOTAR to Throne of Glass, and Crescent City this gift guide will transport you into the Maas-verse.

By Alexa Vazquez Jan 30, 2024 1:00 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopGifts by InterestE! InsiderLikes
Shop - SJM Gift Guide - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Amazon, Etsy, Redbubble

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Calling all Sarah J. Maas fans — the day we've all been waiting for has finally arrived! That's right, today, we're finally getting the long-awaited third installment of the Crescent City series, House of Flame and Shadow. Part fantasy and part romance, Maas's books have become a global phenomenon that people just can't get enough of. While you wait for your book to arrive in the mail or hurry to finish up House of Sky and Breathyou can show your love for the series by shopping this gift guide featuring merch inspired by all of Sarah J. Maas' books, because how could we choose a favorite?

Sip out of this mug featuring all the books from the Throne of Glass series, rep the Night Court in this varsity style sweatshirt, or show love to your favorite postal service otter in this crewneck. Whichever your favorite series, this guide has something for everyone. These fantastical finds also make great gifts for any of your friends who are as obsessed with these series as you are. 

Whether you've been a long-time SJM fan or you've recently discovered her series, we bet that you'll love everything on this gift guide from ACOTAR to Throne of Glass and Crescent City.

Book & Cat ACOTAR, Crescent City, and TOG Keyring

This keychain features a cat sleeping atop each of Sarah J. Maas book and makes the cutest gift.

$10.63
Etsy

SJM Book Spines Sticker

Show your love for all three series with this cute sticker featuring the spines of each book.

$2.69
Redbubble

SJM Books Spines Zipper Pouch

Show your love for all three series with this sticker featuring the spines of each book.

$13.54
Redbubble

Gifts Inspired by Crescent City

House of Flame and Shadow (Crescent City, 3)

Get your hands on the latest book from the Crescent City series, House of Flame and Shadow.

$20.42
Amazon

Crescent City Shirt

This cotton tee features Crescent City inspired stamps. It's available in six colorways and extended sizes.

$22.50
Etsy

Crescent City Postal Service Shirt

You've got mail! This sweatshirt features your local postal service otter.

$29.83
$20.88
Etsy
read
The Best Gifts for Fourth Wing Fans That Are Obsessed With the Book as Much as We Are

Light it Up Sweater Crescent City

As Danika says, "light it up" in this minimalist sweatshirt. It comes in seven colors and extended sizes.

$44.99
$35.99
Etsy

Hello, Bryce Quinlan Sticker

The quote on this sticker says it all. 

$4.48
Redbubble

Gifts Inspired by A Court of Thorns and Roses

FEIXINUS 120Pcs Acotar Merchandise Stickers

Decorate your laptop or water bottle with this ACOTAR-themed sticker set featuring your favorite characters and quotes.

$6.99
Amazon

Velaris Art Festival Shirt

Pick up a souvenir from the Rainbow of Velaris. This t-shirt comes in five colorways and extended sizes.

$22.50
Etsy

Chapter 55 Acotar Candle

Real ones know what goes down in Chapter 55 and you can get a whiff of it with this soy wax candle that comes in five scents.

$20.49
$18.85
Etsy

Velaris Embroidered Sweatshirt

This beautifully embroidered crewneck sweatshirt boasts Velaris' dreamy mountain range.

$65.99
$39.59
Etsy

The Night Court Sweatshirt

Rep the Night Court in this cozy, varsity style sweatshirt which comes in 11 colorways and extended sizes.

$26
$20.80
Etsy

Velaris Acotar City of Starlight Tote Bag

Carry around your essentials in this cute canvas tote.

$18.04
Redbubble

Velaris Pendant Charm Bookmark

This paperclip bookmark, which has a bedazzled star and mountain range pendant, will bring you joy every time you open up your latest SJM read.

$9.33
$8.40
Etsy

ACOTAR House of Wind Library Card Bookmark

This library card inspired bookmark boasts the names of your favorite inner circle members.

$8
Etsy

Suriel Tea Co Banned Books Mugs

Sip out of this mug from Suriel's Tea Co., because we all know they have the hottest tea in all the land.

$13.59
Etsy

Bat Boys ACOTAR Sweatshirt

You'll love this sweatshirt because we all know the best plotlines involve Rhysand, Azriel, and Cassian.

$36
Etsy

Gifts Inspired by Throne of Glass

FEIXINUS 100Pcs Throne of Glass Aesthetics Novel Stickers

Decorate your Kindle, Stanley, or Macbook with these stickers featuring your favorite characters and quotes.

$5.99
Amazon

Aelin Galathynius Shirt

We all wish our partners had as many nicknames for us as Rowan does for Aelin, but this top will have to do. It comes in four colors and extended sizes. Choose from a t-shirt or sweatshirt.

$22.50
Etsy

Throne of Glass Series Book Stack Coffee Mug

This ceramic mug boasts the spines of the entire Throne of Glass series and is perfect for drinking a warm cup of tea while you devour the books.

$17.77
Redbubble

Throne of Glass Tags Tote Bag

Take a trip around Erilea, Wendlyn, and the Southern Continent with this tote bag featuring each of the lands from the TOG universe.

$18.76
Redbubble

Manon Blackbeak Shirt

Embrace your inner witch with this t-shirt inspired by Manon Blackbeak. It comes in extended sizes and in five colors, including black, of course.

$22.50
Etsy

Throne of Glass - Tandem Read Bookmarks

These bookmarks serve as a tandem reading guide, too.

$8.50
Etsy

The wilderness has chosen gifts for all of the Yellowjackets fans out there.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!