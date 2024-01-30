Light It Up With This Gift Guide Inspired by Sarah J. Maas’ Universe

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Calling all Sarah J. Maas fans — the day we've all been waiting for has finally arrived! That's right, today, we're finally getting the long-awaited third installment of the Crescent City series, House of Flame and Shadow. Part fantasy and part romance, Maas's books have become a global phenomenon that people just can't get enough of. While you wait for your book to arrive in the mail or hurry to finish up House of Sky and Breath, you can show your love for the series by shopping this gift guide featuring merch inspired by all of Sarah J. Maas' books, because how could we choose a favorite?
Sip out of this mug featuring all the books from the Throne of Glass series, rep the Night Court in this varsity style sweatshirt, or show love to your favorite postal service otter in this crewneck. Whichever your favorite series, this guide has something for everyone. These fantastical finds also make great gifts for any of your friends who are as obsessed with these series as you are.
Whether you've been a long-time SJM fan or you've recently discovered her series, we bet that you'll love everything on this gift guide from ACOTAR to Throne of Glass and Crescent City.
Book & Cat ACOTAR, Crescent City, and TOG Keyring
This keychain features a cat sleeping atop each of Sarah J. Maas book and makes the cutest gift.
SJM Book Spines Sticker
Show your love for all three series with this cute sticker featuring the spines of each book.
SJM Books Spines Zipper Pouch
Gifts Inspired by Crescent City
House of Flame and Shadow (Crescent City, 3)
Get your hands on the latest book from the Crescent City series, House of Flame and Shadow.
Crescent City Shirt
This cotton tee features Crescent City inspired stamps. It's available in six colorways and extended sizes.
Crescent City Postal Service Shirt
You've got mail! This sweatshirt features your local postal service otter.
Light it Up Sweater Crescent City
As Danika says, "light it up" in this minimalist sweatshirt. It comes in seven colors and extended sizes.
Hello, Bryce Quinlan Sticker
The quote on this sticker says it all.
Gifts Inspired by A Court of Thorns and Roses
FEIXINUS 120Pcs Acotar Merchandise Stickers
Decorate your laptop or water bottle with this ACOTAR-themed sticker set featuring your favorite characters and quotes.
Velaris Art Festival Shirt
Pick up a souvenir from the Rainbow of Velaris. This t-shirt comes in five colorways and extended sizes.
Chapter 55 Acotar Candle
Real ones know what goes down in Chapter 55 and you can get a whiff of it with this soy wax candle that comes in five scents.
The Night Court Sweatshirt
Rep the Night Court in this cozy, varsity style sweatshirt which comes in 11 colorways and extended sizes.
Velaris Pendant Charm Bookmark
This paperclip bookmark, which has a bedazzled star and mountain range pendant, will bring you joy every time you open up your latest SJM read.
ACOTAR House of Wind Library Card Bookmark
This library card inspired bookmark boasts the names of your favorite inner circle members.
Suriel Tea Co Banned Books Mugs
Sip out of this mug from Suriel's Tea Co., because we all know they have the hottest tea in all the land.
Bat Boys ACOTAR Sweatshirt
You'll love this sweatshirt because we all know the best plotlines involve Rhysand, Azriel, and Cassian.
Gifts Inspired by Throne of Glass
FEIXINUS 100Pcs Throne of Glass Aesthetics Novel Stickers
Decorate your Kindle, Stanley, or Macbook with these stickers featuring your favorite characters and quotes.
Aelin Galathynius Shirt
We all wish our partners had as many nicknames for us as Rowan does for Aelin, but this top will have to do. It comes in four colors and extended sizes. Choose from a t-shirt or sweatshirt.
Throne of Glass Series Book Stack Coffee Mug
This ceramic mug boasts the spines of the entire Throne of Glass series and is perfect for drinking a warm cup of tea while you devour the books.
Throne of Glass Tags Tote Bag
Take a trip around Erilea, Wendlyn, and the Southern Continent with this tote bag featuring each of the lands from the TOG universe.
Manon Blackbeak Shirt
Embrace your inner witch with this t-shirt inspired by Manon Blackbeak. It comes in extended sizes and in five colors, including black, of course.
Throne of Glass - Tandem Read Bookmarks
These bookmarks serve as a tandem reading guide, too.