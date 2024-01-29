Olivia Culpo Celebrates Fiancé Christian McCaffrey After Win Secures Spot in 2024 Super Bowl

Olivia Culpo celebrated her fiancé Christian McCaffrey after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Detroit Lions to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

By Brahmjot Kaur Jan 29, 2024 5:50 PMTags
Super BowlCouplesFootballCelebritiesOlivia Culpo
Watch: Olivia Culpo Is ENGAGED to NFL Star Christian McCaffrey!

Olivia Culpo didn't fumble this sweet celebration. 

The former Miss Universe shared a video of her embracing fiancé Christian McCaffrey after he and the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions to secure a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl.

"Watching the love of your life live out his dream," Olivia wrote on the Instagram Reel Jan. 28, "is the best feeling in the world."

Alongside the post, the 31-year-old, added, "you deserve it all Christian, I love you so so much."

Olivia proved she is Christian's No. 1 fan as she cheered him on during the NFC championship game, sharing moments from the Jan. 28 game and the post-game celebrations on her Instagram.

While Olivia couldn't be happier cheering on the 49ers, The Culpo Sisters star made it clear she'd be ready for anything with Christian after he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to San Francisco in October 2022. And it's safe to say she's been feeling the love from the whole team—especially after the 27-year-old popped the question last April.

photos
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Spring Break 2023

"I never thought that it would be any different," she told E! News in August. "I never though anybody would treat me any differently or anything would be any sort of way. But it is actually kind of funny how everybody there—because they're just such big fans of the team—everybody wanted to see my ring or say hi and congratulate us—it's really, really sweet. The 49ers have such a great fanbase."

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

But just as Olivia has proven she's the NFL player's biggest supporter when he's on the field, Christian is just as ready to support the model in all her endeavors.

"Within our relationship, we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person," she explained to E! News in February. "And because of that, we're able to have a really nice balance."

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

As she put it, "Our love for each other comes first and we show that through the support that we have."

However, before Olivia and Christian walk down the aisle, they'll be making their way to Las Vegas where the 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. 

Until then, keep reading for more cute pics of Olivia and Christian.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

So Proud

Olivia Culpo showed some love to Christian McCaffrey after he broke Jerry Rice's franchise record for most consecutive games with a touchdown in October 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Biggest Cheerleader

The former Miss Universe cheered on her man from the sidelines in September 2023.

Instagram/Olivia Culpo

Engaged!

The couple celebrated their engagement at a garden party in July 2023.

Instagram
Spring Breakers

Before Easter 2023, Olivia and Christian booked an RV for a special spring break vacation

Instagram
Cheers to Love

Olivia marked her three-year anniversary in June 2022. She called Christian "the yin to my yang," writing, "you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more." 

Instagram
Winning

Olivia and Christan have treated fans to a few PDA-filled social media posts during their relationship. 

Instagram
Look of Love

During a vacation to Mexico, Olivia and Christian turned up the heat with a beachside photo. 

Instagram
New Year, Same Love

"3 years of NYE kisses with you," Olivia shared on Instagram when kicking off 2022. "Time flies @christianmccaffrey." 

Instagram
Double Dates

Olivia and Christian have been known to enjoy date nights with Olivia's sister Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend, NFL player Braxton Berrios. "My sister and I are very lucky that our boyfriends genuinely get along," Sophia previously told E! News. "They're both great people...I'm just really happy that they connected on a friend level because nothing is more fun than hanging out with your sister and your significant other and knowing that everybody genuinely wants to be there." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for AT&T
Super Couple

During Super Bowl weekend in 2020, Christian and Olivia attended AT&T TV's Super Saturday Night. 

Instagram
Heartfelt Humor

"To my beautiful woman," Christian wrote on Valentine's Day 2021. "1/10 from the free throw line, 10/10 in my heart." 

Instagram
Let's Go

"Tis' *almost* the season," Olivia wrote on Instagram before the 2021 NFL season kicked off. 

Instagram
Love Bugs

"You are the hardest worker with the biggest heart," Olivia wrote on Instagram when celebrating their anniversary in June 2021. "Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world." 

Instagram
Cheers to More Memories

Here's to many more memories on and off any football field. 

