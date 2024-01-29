Olivia Culpo Celebrates Fiancé Christian McCaffrey After Win Secures Spot in 2024 Super Bowl

Watch : Olivia Culpo Is ENGAGED to NFL Star Christian McCaffrey!

Olivia Culpo didn't fumble this sweet celebration.

The former Miss Universe shared a video of her embracing fiancé Christian McCaffrey after he and the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions to secure a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl.

"Watching the love of your life live out his dream," Olivia wrote on the Instagram Reel Jan. 28, "is the best feeling in the world."

Alongside the post, the 31-year-old, added, "you deserve it all Christian, I love you so so much."

Olivia proved she is Christian's No. 1 fan as she cheered him on during the NFC championship game, sharing moments from the Jan. 28 game and the post-game celebrations on her Instagram.

While Olivia couldn't be happier cheering on the 49ers, The Culpo Sisters star made it clear she'd be ready for anything with Christian after he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to San Francisco in October 2022. And it's safe to say she's been feeling the love from the whole team—especially after the 27-year-old popped the question last April.