Olivia Culpo Celebrates Fiancé Christian McCaffrey After Win Secures Spot in 2024 Super Bowl

Olivia Culpo didn't fumble this sweet celebration.
The former Miss Universe shared a video of her embracing fiancé Christian McCaffrey after he and the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Detroit Lions to secure a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl.
"Watching the love of your life live out his dream," Olivia wrote on the Instagram Reel Jan. 28, "is the best feeling in the world."
Alongside the post, the 31-year-old, added, "you deserve it all Christian, I love you so so much."
Olivia proved she is Christian's No. 1 fan as she cheered him on during the NFC championship game, sharing moments from the Jan. 28 game and the post-game celebrations on her Instagram.
While Olivia couldn't be happier cheering on the 49ers, The Culpo Sisters star made it clear she'd be ready for anything with Christian after he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to San Francisco in October 2022. And it's safe to say she's been feeling the love from the whole team—especially after the 27-year-old popped the question last April.
"I never thought that it would be any different," she told E! News in August. "I never though anybody would treat me any differently or anything would be any sort of way. But it is actually kind of funny how everybody there—because they're just such big fans of the team—everybody wanted to see my ring or say hi and congratulate us—it's really, really sweet. The 49ers have such a great fanbase."
But just as Olivia has proven she's the NFL player's biggest supporter when he's on the field, Christian is just as ready to support the model in all her endeavors.
"Within our relationship, we really do value the dreams and the successes and the ambitions of the other person," she explained to E! News in February. "And because of that, we're able to have a really nice balance."
As she put it, "Our love for each other comes first and we show that through the support that we have."
However, before Olivia and Christian walk down the aisle, they'll be making their way to Las Vegas where the 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.
Until then, keep reading for more cute pics of Olivia and Christian.