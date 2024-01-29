This Memory Foam Mattress Topper Revitalized My Old Mattress & I’ve Never Slept Better

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
To be honest, I don't remember when I bought my mattress. I believe it was two apartments ago after a bed bug scare (ah, New York living), but can't be sure. All I know is that I didn't buy an expensive mattress and my sleep has been…well, kind of mid. I've considered going for something newer, but the options have been out of my price range. I was just about to resign myself to a fate of "just ok" sleep, when I discovered mattress toppers, specifically, the Memory Foam Mattress Topper from Sleepy's. It's not only made my sleep more restful, it's also transformed my mattress to the soft, cozy one of my dreams. Here's what I love about it.
As soon as you lie on the memory foam mattress topper, you can feel results. It immediately shapes to your body and supports every curve. Now, I'm not a hot sleeper, but I sleep next to one, so I'm always looking for a cool night's sleep. Thankfully, the 3-inch Sleepy's topper is made with breathable materials that prevent heat from building up, so everyone is left with a comfortable surface. And, it minimizes movement, so I never feel the person next to me tossing or turning. I've never slept so well on this mattress. Best of all, it's machine washable, available in sizes from Twin to California King, and comes with a 5-year warranty.
When Should I Use a Mattress Topper?
A mattress topper won't fix a sagging or lumpy mattress, or one that has exposed springs. However, it can extend the use of your mattress and add some luxe comfort. In my case, it revitalized an old mattress that's in good condition.
What Is a Memory Foam Mattress Topper Good For?
If you're looking for a softer or cooler night of sleep, a mattress topper made of memory foam can be the perfect solution. It's designed to be breathable and temperature-regulating for hot sleepers, and the surface contours to your body, offering plenty of pressure point support. Memory foam toppers can be machine washed and don't need fluffing or flipping, and can even bend and flex to fit adjustable beds. They're also less likely to collect dust mites (due to their dense design) and limit the build-up of pet dander and spores. And, best of all, it can be cheaper than buying a whole new mattress and will last you many years.
How to Use a Mattress Topper
Just place your mattress topper over your existing mattress for an extra layer of comfort. It typically measures 2 to 5 inches, so keep that in consideration when it comes to the height of your bed and your sheets. You don't want to add a topper and find out it doesn't work with your linens or your space.
So keep on scrolling to check out the mattress topper I've been raving about, plus some accessories for anyone who loves a good night of sleep.
The Mattress Topper
Sleepy's 3-Inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen
Hot sleepers, rejoice. This 3-inch mattress topper is both comfy and cool, while the memory foam sculpts itself to your body. It's even finished with an antimicrobial treatment for freshness. Just place it over your existing mattress and have a great night's sleep.
The Best Accessories for Sleep Lovers
Bedsure Twin Sheets Set
Cozy and soft, these microfiber sheets are also shrink- and wrinkle-free. They come with over 60,000 5-star Amazon reviews, 28 colors, and come in sizes from Twin to Split King. In the set you'll find a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and a pillow case (all machine washable).
Utopia Bedding Full Body Pillow
I first bought my body pillow when I was pregnant, and still use it to this day. It's great for propping yourself up if you're reading, resting between your knees when you're side sleeping, and more. This full body pillow (20 x 54 inches) is fluffy, yet supportive, and easily folds. I've also enclosed a link for a case (both links are Amazon).
Bedsure Duvet Insert
This lightweight, down alternative duvet is the perfect addition to your bed. It comes in sizes Twin to King and one shopper raved, "Very nice for a hot sleeper like myself. The material is soft and comfortable. Even thought it's lightweight, it still kept me surprisingly warm." Plus, it has ties for easily securing in a duvet cover.
Bedsure Duvet Cover Full Size
Available in 26 colors and sizes from Twin to California King, this duvet cover has something for everyone. It's made of soft and breathable microfiber, and comes with over 46,000 5-star Amazon reviews, many of which have reported that the cover keeps them warm, but not sweaty at night. The cover comes with two pillowcases, inside ties for keeping your comforter in place, and an easy zipper to seal everything in.
EIUE Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, 2-Pack
Buying some new pillows can be a real game changer in the bedroom. This set of two features a down alternative microfiber that's soft and breathable, plus a breathable cover. They come with over 12,000 5-star Amazon reviews and several fans have called them "cloud-like."
Bedsure King Size Satin Pillowcase, 2-Pack
Satin pillowcases, like this set of two, are an affordable, yet luxe option for your bed. Not only are they soft and smooth for sensitive skin, they can also help with hair breakage and frizz. They also come in a variety of sizes and 34 colors.
Muse Bath Apothecary Pillow Ritual
Add some calm and relaxation to your bed with this aromatherapy spray. Just spritz it onto your pillows, sheets, comforters, laundry, towels, or bathroom and you'll get a soothing mix of lavender, sage, and cypress. One shopper reported, "I love this pillow spray and use it every night! The scent is just enough that I can use it nightly without it smelling like a candle shop. The bottle lasts me months." Plus, it comes in other scent varieties, like eucalyptus and rose.
