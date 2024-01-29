This Memory Foam Mattress Topper Revitalized My Old Mattress & I’ve Never Slept Better

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

To be honest, I don't remember when I bought my mattress. I believe it was two apartments ago after a bed bug scare (ah, New York living), but can't be sure. All I know is that I didn't buy an expensive mattress and my sleep has been…well, kind of mid. I've considered going for something newer, but the options have been out of my price range. I was just about to resign myself to a fate of "just ok" sleep, when I discovered mattress toppers, specifically, the Memory Foam Mattress Topper from Sleepy's. It's not only made my sleep more restful, it's also transformed my mattress to the soft, cozy one of my dreams. Here's what I love about it.

As soon as you lie on the memory foam mattress topper, you can feel results. It immediately shapes to your body and supports every curve. Now, I'm not a hot sleeper, but I sleep next to one, so I'm always looking for a cool night's sleep. Thankfully, the 3-inch Sleepy's topper is made with breathable materials that prevent heat from building up, so everyone is left with a comfortable surface. And, it minimizes movement, so I never feel the person next to me tossing or turning. I've never slept so well on this mattress. Best of all, it's machine washable, available in sizes from Twin to California King, and comes with a 5-year warranty.