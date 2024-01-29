Taylor Swift's Post-Game Celebration With Travis Kelce's Family Proves She's on Their A-Team

Taylor Swift will always be there when Travis Kelce is the toast of the town.
After all, the "Karma" singer celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs player's win against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28—along with Travis' family and plenty of pals.
In fact, just when fans thought it couldn't get any better than seeing Taylor and Travis kissing on the field, their pal Keleigh Teller shared some sweet behind-the-scenes moments from the milestone night.
One photo posted to Keleigh's Instagram even shows Taylor—wearing a red sweater from Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence line—triumphantly posing with Ed Kelce, Donna Kelce and Jason Kelce in a suite following the Chiefs' win.
And the Grammy winner topped off her look with a few nods to her man—including an "87" ring, and a bracelet with "TNT" initials, and a necklace adorned with the Chiefs logo. Later, she even donned Travis' Conference Champions hat.
The "Anti-Hero" singer also celebrated with her gal pals in another picture—including Keleigh, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce and Cara Delevingne. And Keleigh—who is wife to actor Miles Teller—also posted a photo of herself with Kylie, which the 31-year-old later reshared to her own account.
If Taylor attends the Super Bowl next month, it will be her 13th game this season, and it's possible that Taylor will flex like a Vegas acrobat in order to support Travis against the San Francisco 49ers.
On Feb. 10, Taylor will be wrapping up the Japan leg of the Eras Tour with a final show in Tokyo, but if she gives audiences one last kiss then catches her flight, she could theoretically make it back to Nevada with time to spare.
It turns out, as long as she leaves Tokyo before 6 p.m. local time on Super Bowl Sunday, she'll be able to be cheer captain from the bleachers in Nevada—as Las Vegas is 17 hours behind the Japanese city.
And while pulling off this kind of double header will take some careful planning, fans of the "Bejeweled" singer know that she's never gone with the wind or just let it flow.
Until then, read on to see the best moments from Taylor's latest trip supporting her guy on the Chiefs.