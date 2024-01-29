Taylor Swift's Post-Game Celebration With Travis Kelce's Family Proves She's on Their A-Team

Watch : Taylor Swift Celebrates, Travis Kelce Going to 2024 Super Bowl!

Taylor Swift will always be there when Travis Kelce is the toast of the town.

After all, the "Karma" singer celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs player's win against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28—along with Travis' family and plenty of pals.

In fact, just when fans thought it couldn't get any better than seeing Taylor and Travis kissing on the field, their pal Keleigh Teller shared some sweet behind-the-scenes moments from the milestone night.

One photo posted to Keleigh's Instagram even shows Taylor—wearing a red sweater from Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence line—triumphantly posing with Ed Kelce, Donna Kelce and Jason Kelce in a suite following the Chiefs' win.

And the Grammy winner topped off her look with a few nods to her man—including an "87" ring, and a bracelet with "TNT" initials, and a necklace adorned with the Chiefs logo. Later, she even donned Travis' Conference Champions hat.

The "Anti-Hero" singer also celebrated with her gal pals in another picture—including Keleigh, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce and Cara Delevingne. And Keleigh—who is wife to actor Miles Teller—also posted a photo of herself with Kylie, which the 31-year-old later reshared to her own account.