Taylor Swift's Post-Game Celebration With Travis Kelce's Family Proves She's on Their A-Team

See more photos of Taylor Swift celebrating her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s conference win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Taylor Swift will always be there when Travis Kelce is the toast of the town. 

After all, the "Karma" singer celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs player's win against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28—along with Travis' family and plenty of pals. 

In fact, just when fans thought it couldn't get any better than seeing Taylor and Travis kissing on the field, their pal Keleigh Teller shared some sweet behind-the-scenes moments from the milestone night.

One photo posted to Keleigh's Instagram even shows Taylor—wearing a red sweater from Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence line—triumphantly posing with Ed Kelce, Donna Kelce and Jason Kelce in a suite following the Chiefs' win. 

And the Grammy winner topped off her look with a few nods to her man—including an "87" ring, and a bracelet with "TNT" initials, and a necklace adorned with the Chiefs logo. Later, she even donned Travis' Conference Champions hat. 

The "Anti-Hero" singer also celebrated with her gal pals in another picture—including Keleigh, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce and Cara Delevingne. And Keleigh—who is wife to actor Miles Teller—also posted a photo of herself with Kylie, which the 31-year-old later reshared to her own account.

If Taylor attends the Super Bowl next month, it will be her 13th game this season, and it's possible that Taylor will flex like a Vegas acrobat in order to support Travis against the San Francisco 49ers

On Feb. 10, Taylor will be wrapping up the Japan leg of the Eras Tour with a final show in Tokyo, but if she gives audiences one last kiss then catches her flight, she could theoretically make it back to Nevada with time to spare. 

It turns out, as long as she leaves Tokyo before 6 p.m. local time on Super Bowl Sunday, she'll be able to be cheer captain from the bleachers in Nevada—as Las Vegas is 17 hours behind the Japanese city. 

And while pulling off this kind of double header will take some careful planning, fans of the "Bejeweled" singer know that she's never gone with the wind or just let it flow. 

Until then, read on to see the best moments from Taylor's latest trip supporting her guy on the Chiefs. 

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Celebrate AFC Championship Victory

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

That Kiss

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Mama Donna Kelce

Rob Carr/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Happy Pair

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Taylor Swift & Travis' Dad Ed Kelce

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Happy Tay

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Hugs

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

AFC Champion

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Pure Joy

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Whispers of Love

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jason Kelce Hugs Travis Kelce

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Ed Kelce Joins the Couple on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

All Smiles

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Kelce Brothers Unite

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Suite Life

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Cheering on Travis

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Scores a Touchdown

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Rooting for the Chiefs

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Arrives With Brittany Mahomes

Instagram / Randi Mahomes

Jason Kelce & Mia Randall, Jackson Mahomes' Sister

Kara Durrette/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Walks in

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce on the Field

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Prepares for the Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes Is All Smiles

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce & Marquez Valdes-Scantling High-Five

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Warms Up

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Travis Kelce Is Ready to Play

