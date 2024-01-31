How Ariana Madix's New Boyfriend Daniel Wai Made His Vanderpump Rules Debut

Watch : Ariana Madix Dishes on Making Her Broadway Debut in 'Chicago'

Ariana Madix's new man has officially entered the Bravo-verse.

During Vanderpump Rules' season 11 premiere on Jan. 30, Daniel Wai made his debut on the reality series to give his girlfriend of almost a year a much-needed pep talk.

While getting ready to return to her ex Tom Sandoval's bar TomTom for the first time since his affair with former costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss came to light last year, Ariana FaceTimed the NYC trainer for some words of encouragement.

"I'm nervous," the 38-year-old admitted to Daniel over the phone. "I'm going to TomTom tonight I haven't been there since that night that all of that transpired."

Cut to a flashback of the Dancing With the Stars alum at the West Hollywood hotspot on March 1, 2023—the night she learned her then-partner of nine years had been cheating with her close friend.

As Ariana expressed to Daniel, "Part of me was like, 'Should I just not go?' But then I was like, 'No, if I don't go, then it's like that wins.'"