Kate Middleton and Prince William Thank Supporters for Well Wishes Amid Her Recovery

Kate Middleton and Prince William thank her medical team and public supporters as the Princess of Wales headed home to continue her recovery from abdominal surgery.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are feeling royally grateful. 

As the Princess of Wales returned home following a planned abdominal surgery earlier this month, the couple had a message of gratitude to the health professionals who made her procedure a success, as well as those from around the world who wished Kate well. 

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," a statement from Kensington Palace posted on social media Jan. 29 read. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

In addition to noting that Kate would be continuing her recovery at home in Windsor, the Palace added that she is "making good progress."

The royal family first announced Kate's health news in a Jan. 17 statement, sharing at the time that the 42-year has successfully undergone the procedure the day prior and that she would spend 10 to 14 days in the hospital before returning home. 

While the Palace shared the news of Kate's procedure, the statement also reiterated the family's desire to maintain her privacy, though a Palace source subsequently confirmed to NBC News that the reason for the procedure was noncancerous.

JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The following day, Prince William, who postponed royal commitments amid his wife of 12 years' procedure, was photographed leaving the London Clinic after visiting with Kate.

While the 42-year-old's return home is a marked step in her recovery process, it is unlikely the Princess will return to any public engagements any time soon. In it's original statement, Kensington Palace noted that in following medical advice, Kate will not resume her duties until until after Easter.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements," the statement noted. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that King Charles III "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

