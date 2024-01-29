Kate Middleton and Prince William Thank Supporters for Well Wishes Amid Her Recovery

Watch : Kate Middleton Receives Rare Hospital Visit from King Charles

Kate Middleton and Prince William are feeling royally grateful.

As the Princess of Wales returned home following a planned abdominal surgery earlier this month, the couple had a message of gratitude to the health professionals who made her procedure a success, as well as those from around the world who wished Kate well.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," a statement from Kensington Palace posted on social media Jan. 29 read. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

In addition to noting that Kate would be continuing her recovery at home in Windsor, the Palace added that she is "making good progress."

The royal family first announced Kate's health news in a Jan. 17 statement, sharing at the time that the 42-year has successfully undergone the procedure the day prior and that she would spend 10 to 14 days in the hospital before returning home.