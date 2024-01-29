Gossip Girl Alum Ed Westwick Engaged to Amy Jackson

Watch : Ed Westwick at "Romeo & Juliet" Premiere

Spotted: Chuck Bass, er, Ed Westwick popping the question.

The Gossip Girl alum is engaged to his girlfriend of more than two years Amy Jackson. And no, he didn't propose in New York's Upper East Side, instead getting down on one knee during the couple's ski trip to Switzerland.

"Hell YES," Amy wrote on Instagram Jan. 29 alongside snapshots of the sweet moment, with Ed noting on his Instagram Stories that he "hit the jackpot."

If you're wondering how the two met, let the 36-year-old be your one and only source on the subject.

"We were invited separately to a race day with Aston Martin at Silverstone racetrack in 2021," he recalled to HELLO! in October. "I was there with a friend who knew her. I saw her and thought, I'm going to make my move! We chatted for a bit and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee. We had a wonderful day and she beat me. Her lap time was a lot better than mine! She's been making my heart race from day one!"