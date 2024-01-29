Gossip Girl Alum Ed Westwick Engaged to Amy Jackson

Spotted: Chuck Bass, er, Ed Westwick popping the question.
The Gossip Girl alum is engaged to his girlfriend of more than two years Amy Jackson. And no, he didn't propose in New York's Upper East Side, instead getting down on one knee during the couple's ski trip to Switzerland.
"Hell YES," Amy wrote on Instagram Jan. 29 alongside snapshots of the sweet moment, with Ed noting on his Instagram Stories that he "hit the jackpot."
If you're wondering how the two met, let the 36-year-old be your one and only source on the subject.
"We were invited separately to a race day with Aston Martin at Silverstone racetrack in 2021," he recalled to HELLO! in October. "I was there with a friend who knew her. I saw her and thought, I'm going to make my move! We chatted for a bit and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee. We had a wonderful day and she beat me. Her lap time was a lot better than mine! She's been making my heart race from day one!"
As fate would have it, Ed and Amy ended up moving near each other soon after meeting.
"At the time, she was looking to move to Hampstead in London and I was also looking there at the time. I promise!" he continued. "She moved and I moved shortly afterwards to my own place there but very close to each other. She's lovely, and a fierce girl!"
Ed previously dated influencer Tamara Francesconi while Amy shares son Andreas with her ex George Panayiotou.
And these days, the White Gold actor and the Mission: Chapter 1 actress have traded in city living for a quieter life outside the city.
"We are surrounded by countryside and I wake up in the morning and walk around and there's no one but us and my neighbor's horses," Ed added. "We are very, very happy."
