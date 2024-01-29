Halle Bailey Fiercely Defends Decision to Keep Her Pregnancy Private

Halle Bailey is standing her ground.
Just weeks after The Little Mermaid star welcomed her first child with boyfriend DDG, the actress defended the decision to keep her pregnancy private.
After a social media user on X, formerly known as Twitter, speculated that fans are "annoyed that she went out of her way to lie" about her journey before opting to share details, Halle set the record straight.
"i never lied or even said anything about it," the 23-year-old wrote on X Jan. 28, "making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went. i'll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn't you do the same?"
And she made it clear she'd show glimpses of her son, Halo, when she's ready.
"i'm gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely," she continued. "if u don't wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you!"
Prior to announcing the arrival of their son, Halle and DDG continuously denied pregnancy rumors. In fact, back in November, Halle shut down a Snapchat user who suggested The Color Purple actress had developed a "pregnancy nose."
"Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's going to be hell to pay," Halle replied in a Snapchat Story. "What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone."
As for DDG—whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.—he also denied baby rumors up until late 2023.
"Bro, I don't know why people is so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on," the 26-year-old said in a Dec. 30 Snapchat Story. "Mind your business."
But when the couple felt ready, they finally delivered the news of their new bundle of joy.
"Even though we're a few days into the new year," Halle captioned the Jan. 6 Instagram post, "the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. the world is desperate to know you."
And amid the announcement, DDG couldn't help but gush over Halle.
"I wouldn't chose no other person in the world to have a child with," he reflected in a Jan. 7 YouTube video. "We learning. She's a great mom. It's crazy. She's amazing."
"She's a professional mom," he added. "And we're doing great."
