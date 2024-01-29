Halle Bailey Fiercely Defends Decision to Keep Her Pregnancy Private

Watch : Halle Bailey Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey is standing her ground.

Just weeks after The Little Mermaid star welcomed her first child with boyfriend DDG, the actress defended the decision to keep her pregnancy private.

After a social media user on X, formerly known as Twitter, speculated that fans are "annoyed that she went out of her way to lie" about her journey before opting to share details, Halle set the record straight.

"i never lied or even said anything about it," the 23-year-old wrote on X Jan. 28, "making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went. i'll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn't you do the same?"

And she made it clear she'd show glimpses of her son, Halo, when she's ready.

"i'm gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely," she continued. "if u don't wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you!"