The Best Jewelry Organizers on Amazon To Store & Display Your Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all talk about keeping our closet full of clothes, bags, and shoes organized, but what about our jewelry? Maybe you have a messy drawer strewn with earrings and bracelets or maybe you have a bunch of tiny boxes in which your necklaces or rings came in that you use for storage. On top of that, it's probably a full time job finding the pieces you're after while getting ready and you likely don't have an idea of everything you own because things are so disorganized. One thing we can bet is that your necklaces are all tangled up. Sound familiar? We thought so, which is why we put together a list of the best jewelry organizers.
Jewelry organizers are the best way to keep your jewelry safe and protected and to easily view your entire collection, making accessorizing a breeze. Plus, there are tons of options out there to suit your style and needs, whether you're looking for storage for a specific jewelry type or a design that matches the aesthetic of your room. From traditional jewelry boxes to cute stands on which hang your collection and mounted solutions that save lots of space, there are the best jewelry organizers on Amazon.
SONGMICS Lockable Jewelry Cabinet
This mirrored cabinet will keep your jewelry organized and concealed without taking up any extra space. It has several ring slots, hooks for necklaces and bracelets, and earrings slots. Plus you can secure everything with a lock and key.
Acrylic Jewelry Organizer Box
This acrylic jewelry box has four velvet-lined drawers with dividers and ring slots plus two compartments with hooks and holes to store earrings.
SONGMICS Jewelry Box with Glass Lid
This faux leather jewelry box with gold hardware and a transparent lid has several velvet-lined drawers with dividers that can be rearranged as you please. Choose from two, three, and four layer options as well as seven colors.
Amazon Basics Four-Tier Jewelry Tree Stand
This classic stand has four tiered bars for different length necklaces, one of which has holes to hold studs. The space-saving design also has a catch-all tray at the bottom for other odds and ends. Choose from two colorways.
Earring Organizer Wall Mount
You can store tons of earrings of all kinds on this mesh organizer, which can hang on your wall to save space. Choose from two colors.
Necklace Holder, Acrylic Jewelry Organizer
This acrylic box allows you to easily organize and see up to 24 necklaces while protecting them from dust. It has two sets of rotating hooks and a velvet-lined organizer at the bottom for rings and bracelets.
SANY DAYO HOME Jewelry Organizer with 30 Hooks
This shelf has two tiers of 15 hooks to hang necklaces, bracelets, and more and is a great solution if you have limited space. Choose from seven colors.
BAGSMART Hanging Jewelry Organizer
This best-selling two-piece jewelry organizer can be hung in your closet or on a door. One organizer has several transparent pockets of varying sizes while the other has three tiers of hooks for necklaces with elastic straps to keep them securely in place.
Keebofly Hanging Wall Mounted Jewelry Organizer
These shelves, which come in a set of two, offer storage for jewelry and beyond. One shelf features two rows for holding earrings while the other has two rows for necklaces and bracelets. Choose from four colors.
Mocolo Earring Organizer Stand
Display all of your earrings on this stand, which can store up to 33 pairs. It features a wooden base and comes in three colors.
Acrylic Jewelry Box 3 Drawers
This acrylic jewelry box offers three drawers for storage, each with different divider configurations to keep everything organized. Choose from silver or gold velvet lining.
Meangood Jewelry Tree Stand Organizer
This classic metal stand boasts a row of hooks for necklaces, a row of earring hangers, and a velvet-lined tray at the bottom with slots for rings and dividers for bracelets. It comes in eight colors.
X-cosrack Rustic Mesh Hanging Jewelry Organizer
This beautiful rustic wood organizer offers tons of storage without taking up space on your dresser. It has exposed shelving, two doors that open up to reveal mesh earring holders, a bar for hanging bracelets, and several hooks for necklaces.
Mymazn 2 Pack Necklace Hangers
This mounted organizer boasts 12 glamorous crystal knobs to drape necklaces over. It comes in packs of two or four as well as six colors.
Travel Jewelry Box
This faux leather box allows you to keep all of your jewelry organized and safe while you travel. It has designated spaces, for necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings.