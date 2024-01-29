Britney Spears Shows Support for Justin Timberlake After Release of New Single

Watch : Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake Battle On The iTunes Charts With 'Selfish' Songs

Britney Spears doesn't want to get lost in the game this time.

In fact, the "Toxic" singer recently shared a message in support of her ex Justin Timberlake's musical comeback. Britney's encouraging note comes months after she revisited the details of their relationship in her memoir, The Woman In Me.

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book," the 42-year-old wrote in a Jan. 29 Instagram post. "If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."

The Crossroads star—who accompanied her message with a clip of Justin alongside his pal Jimmy Fallon—also praised the *NSYNC alum's new single.

"I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song ‘Selfish,'" Britney—whose own 2011 song with the same title climbed to the top of the U.S. iTunes chart amid his latest release—continued. "It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard???"