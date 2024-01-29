Gisele Bündchen’s Mother Vania Nonnenmacher Dead at 75 After Cancer Battle

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Reflects Amid "Silent Struggles"

Gisele Bündchen is mourning a personal loss.

The supermodel's mother, Vania Nonnenmacher has died following a battle with cancer, multiple outlets have confirmed. She was 75.

Hospital Moinhos de Vento, located in Porto Alegre, Brazil, released a statement, per People, sharing that Nonnemnmacher was admitted to the hospital on Friday, Jan. 26 and died Sunday, Jan. 28.

Vania—who reportedly worked for Banco de Brasil—shared six daughters with husband Valdir Bündchen: Gisele, her twin sister Patricia, as well as Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel.

Though Gisele has not spoken out about her mom's passing at this time, the 43-year-old often shared tributes to Vania on social media, including heartfelt messages on Mother's Day and on her birthday.

"Happy birthday Mom," she captioned a July 2022 post. "I am forever grateful for all that you have done and continue to do for us. Thank you for always loving, inspiring and teaching us. Thank you for giving me life! Love you so much!"