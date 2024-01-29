Gisele Bündchen’s Mother Vania Nonnenmacher Dead at 75 After Cancer Battle

Gisele Bündchen is mourning a personal loss.
The supermodel's mother, Vania Nonnenmacher has died following a battle with cancer, multiple outlets have confirmed. She was 75.
Hospital Moinhos de Vento, located in Porto Alegre, Brazil, released a statement, per People, sharing that Nonnemnmacher was admitted to the hospital on Friday, Jan. 26 and died Sunday, Jan. 28.
E! News has reached out to Gisele's rep but has not yet heard back.
Vania—who reportedly worked for Banco de Brasil—shared six daughters with husband Valdir Bündchen: Gisele, her twin sister Patricia, as well as Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel.
Though Gisele has not spoken out about her mom's passing at this time, the 43-year-old often shared tributes to Vania on social media, including heartfelt messages on Mother's Day and on her birthday.
"Happy birthday Mom," she captioned a July 2022 post. "I am forever grateful for all that you have done and continue to do for us. Thank you for always loving, inspiring and teaching us. Thank you for giving me life! Love you so much!"
And even more recently, Gisele spoke to how the values she was raised with in her childhood have influenced the way she now parents her own children—Gisele shares kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, as well as son Jack, 16, with ex-husband Tom Brady.
"You are where you come from," she told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Jan. 17. "All those things that I learned as a kid are things that are in me. It doesn't change. In many ways, it's also what kept me safe, because my value system was so strong."
Last year, Gisele reflected on dealing with ailing parents amid the changes in her personal life—mainly her divorce from Tom, which was finalized in Oct. 2022.
"It's been very tough on my family. It's been a lot, in every area of my life," she told People in September. "I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings."