Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung Share Update on Their Family Life With Twin Sons

Jamie Chung Was Afraid to Lose Her Identity in Motherhood

Not every day of parenthood is a fairy tale—just ask Jamie Chung.

After welcoming twin boys with husband Bryan Greenberg in 2021, the Once Upon a Time actress gave an honest look at some of the challenges the newborn stage can bring. And while there are still ups and downs with their now 2-year-old sons, she wouldn't want life any other way.

"It's a different kind of toughness," Jamie explained to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Los Angeles premiere of her and Bryan's movie Junction Jan. 24. "It's certainly more rewarding now that they're interacting with you and you see their personalities shine through. Even when they say 'thank you' or when they start sharing their toys, it's a really sweet thing. Like, we had something to do with that."

And of course, the couple can lean on each for support, too. In fact, they're not just partners in life but also in their work as she acted in and he directed Junction, which debuts in theaters and on-demand Jan. 26.

"I was hanging back and taking care of the kids 'cause they were six months at the time. So I feel like I had a harder job," Jamie added. "This is how we support each other. We show up, and we hold it down, and we encourage each other to chase after their dreams."