Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung Share Update on Their Family Life With Twin Sons

Not every day of parenthood is a fairy tale—just ask Jamie Chung.
After welcoming twin boys with husband Bryan Greenberg in 2021, the Once Upon a Time actress gave an honest look at some of the challenges the newborn stage can bring. And while there are still ups and downs with their now 2-year-old sons, she wouldn't want life any other way.
"It's a different kind of toughness," Jamie explained to E! News' Francesca Amiker at the Los Angeles premiere of her and Bryan's movie Junction Jan. 24. "It's certainly more rewarding now that they're interacting with you and you see their personalities shine through. Even when they say 'thank you' or when they start sharing their toys, it's a really sweet thing. Like, we had something to do with that."
And of course, the couple can lean on each for support, too. In fact, they're not just partners in life but also in their work as she acted in and he directed Junction, which debuts in theaters and on-demand Jan. 26.
"I was hanging back and taking care of the kids 'cause they were six months at the time. So I feel like I had a harder job," Jamie added. "This is how we support each other. We show up, and we hold it down, and we encourage each other to chase after their dreams."
And Bryan said he feels "in debt" to Jamie for everything she's done for him and their family.
"She's had my back," the One Tree Hill actor told E! at the event. "This has been a dream of mine for a long time, and she supported me through it. That's amazing. None of us would be here without her support."
As for how Jamie and Bryan's little ones are doing these days?
"They're on the move," the 45-year-old added. "They got opinions. It's difficult, but it's beautiful. I wouldn't trade it for the world. It certainly has its challenges, especially two at once."
And while Bryan noted the early wakeup calls are the hardest part of parenthood, he shared the best part is "their laughs and seeing the world through their eyes."
"And how they light up over the simplest things," he continued. "It just reminds you of why we're really here."
Parenthood has certainly been a journey for Bryan and Jamie, including when it comes to navigating how to balance family life with their careers. And the Real World alum previously spoke about how she was initially "afraid of losing identity" after she became a mom.
"I don't want to have to make the sacrifices, and I don't want to lose everything that I've worked for and who I am," Jamie recalled to E! in December 2022. "But the irony is, this past year, I chose to stay home to raise my kids. And I learned more about myself than I [ever] have."