Paint the Town Red With Doja Cat’s Style Evolution

When it comes to bending the rules of fashion, Doja Cat is your woman.
In fact, the "Say So" musician—whose three Grammy nods this year led her to become a now 19-time nominee—feels like she's in her most experimental era yet.
"I'm in this kind of chaotic place right now when it comes to fashion," she told Harper's Bazaar last August, "where I've just been going into my closet and picking out the most random, weird, not-fitting thing to mix with another thing that does not really fit. It's like mashed potatoes. But I'm embracing that."
Another element of her ongoing transformation that she's embracing?
"I am going in a darker direction when it comes to visuals and fashion," she noted. "I have a lot of pent-up feelings and anger, and I want to express it with beauty. I've been playing with a lot of prosthetics lately."
Indeed, those prosthetics were on full display last year—from Paris Fashion Week to the 2023 Met Gala that followed—which means that all eyes will be on her once again at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4, where she's nominated for Best Rap Song, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Pop Solo Performance.
It's an expectation that the 28-year-old welcomes with open arms.
"I think I've evolved," she told the outlet. "I'm learning to love myself, so the way that I love other people is very different. I don't feel like a lost little teen. I feel like a woman who is coming into her own."
Keep reading to get into the proof.