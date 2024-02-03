Paint the Town Red With Doja Cat’s Style Evolution

Watch : Met Gala: Doja Cat, Florence Pugh & More SHOCKING Transformations

When it comes to bending the rules of fashion, Doja Cat is your woman.

In fact, the "Say So" musician—whose three Grammy nods this year led her to become a now 19-time nominee—feels like she's in her most experimental era yet.

"I'm in this kind of chaotic place right now when it comes to fashion," she told Harper's Bazaar last August, "where I've just been going into my closet and picking out the most random, weird, not-fitting thing to mix with another thing that does not really fit. It's like mashed potatoes. But I'm embracing that."

Another element of her ongoing transformation that she's embracing?

"I am going in a darker direction when it comes to visuals and fashion," she noted. "I have a lot of pent-up feelings and anger, and I want to express it with beauty. I've been playing with a lot of prosthetics lately."

Indeed, those prosthetics were on full display last year—from Paris Fashion Week to the 2023 Met Gala that followed—which means that all eyes will be on her once again at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4, where she's nominated for Best Rap Song, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Pop Solo Performance.