Paint the Town Red With Doja Cat’s Style Evolution

Doja Cat's ever-evolving style has always been one that has grabbed fans' attention. Get into the now 19-time Grammy nominee's head-turning looks.

By Kisha Forde Feb 03, 2024 11:00 AMTags
CelebritiesDoja Cat
When it comes to bending the rules of fashion, Doja Cat is your woman.

In fact, the "Say So" musician—whose three Grammy nods this year led her to become a now 19-time nominee—feels like she's in her most experimental era yet.

"I'm in this kind of chaotic place right now when it comes to fashion," she told Harper's Bazaar last August, "where I've just been going into my closet and picking out the most random, weird, not-fitting thing to mix with another thing that does not really fit. It's like mashed potatoes. But I'm embracing that."

Another element of her ongoing transformation that she's embracing?

"I am going in a darker direction when it comes to visuals and fashion," she noted. "I have a lot of pent-up feelings and anger, and I want to express it with beauty. I've been playing with a lot of prosthetics lately."

Indeed, those prosthetics were on full display last year—from Paris Fashion Week to the 2023 Met Gala that followed—which means that all eyes will be on her once again at the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4, where she's nominated for Best Rap Song, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Pop Solo Performance.

It's an expectation that the 28-year-old welcomes with open arms.

"I think I've evolved," she told the outlet. "I'm learning to love myself, so the way that I love other people is very different. I don't feel like a lost little teen. I feel like a woman who is coming into her own."

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Keep reading to get into the proof.

Rich Polk/Getty Images for FRIENDS 'N' FAMILY
January 2014

The then 18-year-old rapper attended the Friends 'N' Family 17th Annual Pre-Grammy Party in Los Angeles, California.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
June 2019

Doja wore an all pink ensemble (which included cat ears!) for the BET Awards in 2019.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Spotify)
October 2019

The Hot Pink rapper posed backstage in a matching grey two-piece set during the RapCaviar Live Concert in October 2019.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL
October 2019

For TIDAL's 5th Annual Benefit Concert in New York City, Doja rocked an edgy ensemble, which included an ivory bustier and leather pants.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
January 2020

Red hot! Doja attended the 2020 Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas wearing a red-lace dress complete with matching gloves.

ABC via Getty Images
November 2020

Doja stunned in a sheer-suede bustier ensemble when she attended the 2020 American Music Awards. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
November 2020

For the MTV EMAs in November 2020, Doja opted to wear a matching black crop top and shorts set complete with a patterned black sheer dress.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
November 2020

Quick change! Doja stunned in her second suede outfit for the evening during the 2020 American Music Awards.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
October 2020

Doja stole the spotlight in a sheer ensemble for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

ABC/Gilles Mingasson
January 2021

Fit for the occasion! For Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021, the "Rules" artist wore a silver wig to match her silver sheer-sequined outfit.

Ciao Pix/Shutterstock
August 2021

Doja stunned in a gorgeous floral gown for a Dolce & Gabbana event during the 2021 Venice Film Festival. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
May 2021

Green goddess! Doja graced the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a sheer floor-length complete with a matching cape.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
September 2021

For the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, the Grammy nominee wore a black corset bodysuit with purple drapery and red latex thigh-high boots.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Homecoming Weekend
February 2022

For Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Doja rocked black matching undergarments, paired with a white sheer fishnet dress.

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic
March 2022

The "Need to Know" artist stunned in a black gown (which included a jaw-dropping sweetheart neckline) for the Billboard Women in Music Awards.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
April 2022

For the 2022 Grammys, Doja strutted the red carpet in a studded light blue Versace gown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
April 2022

And after walking the red carpet, she changed into a tan slit gown with a similar studded texture to accept her award for Best Pop Duo or Group performance with SZA. The acceptance was slightly delayed by a bathroom break. The "Get Into It (Yuh)" singer ran to the stage out of breath, telling the audience, "I have never taken such a fat piss in my whole life." 

"I really appreciate it," Doja said of the win. "Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn't be here without you and I wouldn't be here without my fans."

Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

October 2022

Get into it: The musician literally shined during Paris Fashion Week in October 2022.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

January 2023

The Los Angeles native painted the town (and her body) red while out in Paris.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

May 2023

Doja had a pretty purr-fect look at the 2023 Met Gala, transforming into Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette for her ensemble.

Jacob Webster / Courtesy of Skechers

September 2023

The Grammy winner taps into her edgy side to show off her first-ever sneaker collection with Skechers. “To design something inspired by the iconic sneaker my peers wore back in the day, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera," she said in a statement. "I feel like I am a part of history.”

The 2024 Grammy Awards air Sunday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS. Don't miss E!'s red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on E!.

