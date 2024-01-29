How Taylor Swift Can Make It to the Super Bowl to Support Travis Kelce

Watch : Taylor Swift Celebrates, Travis Kelce Going to 2024 Super Bowl!

Taylor Swift could be flying in a dream, seeing stars by the pocketful to make it to Super Bowl LVIII.

Indeed, despite performing halfway across the world the night before the big game, the Grammy winner might be able to make it to Las Vegas by Feb. 11 to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs try to secure this year's win. It's a simple matter of geography, in fact.

On Feb. 10, Taylor's Tokyo concert should be wrapping around 10 p.m. local time with Las Vegas being 17 hours behind. The "Snow on the Beach" singer can either take the 12-hour flight that evening from Tokyo or sleep in Japan for the night, leave the morning of the 11th, and still make it back in time. How? The international date line.

Running between the north and south poles, the international date line is the accepted main point of entry between one calendar day and the next. Thankfully for Taylor, flying eastbound across this point decreases the calendar date, while flying westbound across it increases the date. So as calculated by Variety, as long as she leaves Japan before 6 p.m. local time on Super Bowl Sunday, she will land in Nevada before kickoff at 3:30 p.m.