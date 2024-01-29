Ashley Park Shares Health Update After Hospitalization for Septic Shock

Watch : Ashley Park Reveals Hospitalization Due to "Critical Septic Shock"

Ashley Park is out of the hospital and back in Paris as she continues to recover from a serious medical condition.

The Emily in Paris star shared an update on her health Jan. 28, more than a week after she revealed that she had been hospitalized after contracting tonsillitis that had "spiraled into critical septic shock."

Park wrote on in an Instagram post, "I'm deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love. Every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery."

The 32-year-old continued, "I'm sorry for the delay in responses, just wanted to update that I was medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments, and am now recovering and resting in Paris where I was greeted with this incredible warm welcome from loved ones and my Emily In Paris fam."