Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Chiefs Win AFC Championship to Move on to Super Bowl

Watch : Travis Kelce DISHES on Taylor Swift Romance in New Interview!

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have swiftly secured their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII—and Taylor Swift was there to celebrate their win.

The star tight end's girlfriend rushed to the field of M&T Bank Stadium minutes after the team beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Jan. 28, sharing a sweet hug and kiss with the athlete.

Travis soon spoke at the AFC Championship trophy ceremony, quoting the chorus from the Beastie Boys' anthem "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)," while Taylor was seen smiling in response. His brother Jason Kelce later appeared on the field to congratulate and hug the fellow NFL star. Also on the scene, spotted separately: the brothers' parents, former couple Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce.

The Chiefs will now compete against the winner of the NFC Championship—the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers—in the Super Bowl, which takes place Feb. 11. The Kansas City team has previously competed in the Super Bowl five times—including the first one ever in 1967—and has won three times, most recently in 2023, when they beat Jason's team the Philadelphia Eagles. Travis himself has two Super Bowl rings.