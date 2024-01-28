Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce After Chiefs Win AFC Championship to Move on to Super Bowl

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have swiftly secured their ticket to Super Bowl LVIII—and Taylor Swift was there to celebrate their win.
The star tight end's girlfriend rushed to the field of M&T Bank Stadium minutes after the team beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Jan. 28, sharing a sweet hug and kiss with the athlete.
Travis soon spoke at the AFC Championship trophy ceremony, quoting the chorus from the Beastie Boys' anthem "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)," while Taylor was seen smiling in response. His brother Jason Kelce later appeared on the field to congratulate and hug the fellow NFL star. Also on the scene, spotted separately: the brothers' parents, former couple Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce.
The Chiefs will now compete against the winner of the NFC Championship—the Detroit Lions or the San Francisco 49ers—in the Super Bowl, which takes place Feb. 11. The Kansas City team has previously competed in the Super Bowl five times—including the first one ever in 1967—and has won three times, most recently in 2023, when they beat Jason's team the Philadelphia Eagles. Travis himself has two Super Bowl rings.
The "Blank Space" singer has attended most of her boyfriend's NFL games since they began dating last summer. Taylor has often been shown cheering on her boyfriend and the Chiefs from stadium suites, including with Jason, their parents Donna Kelce and ex-husband Ed Kelce, her dad Scott Swift, quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes and a slew of her celebrity squad members—such as Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman.
Despite the increased media attention on Taylor and Travis' relationship, the two are not letting the hype bother them.
"The only thing we've talked about is as long as we're happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Travis said at a press conference Jan. 26. "That's all that matters."
See photos of Taylor and Travis at the AFC Championship game below: