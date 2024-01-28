Watch Pregnant Sofia Richie's Reaction to Finding Out the Sex of Her Baby

Watch : Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Husband Elliot Grainge!

Sofia Richie could not have been more ecstatic upon learning she is going to be a girl mom.

On Jan. 28, the model shared a TikTok video of her and Elliot Grainge's backyard sex reveal for their first child Jan. 28, days after she announced she was pregnant and expecting a daughter.

After her husband fired a cannon that releases pink confetti, Sofia screamed with joy, clapped enthusiastically, ran off while waving her arms, briefly lay down on the grass and then ran back, exclaiming, "Oh my god, I'm so excited!" as her husband and their two dogs looked on.

She and Elliot, who had covered his mouth in astonishment upon seeing the confetti but emitted no sound, then shared a hug.

The mother-to-be captioned the TikTok, "Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream."

Lionel Richie's daughter, 25, had announced her pregnancy and the sex of her and Elliot's baby in a Vogue interview published Jan. 25, nine months after she married the 30-year-old in a star-studded ceremony in the South of France.