Scott Disick Shares Video of Penelope Disick Recreating Viral Saltburn Dance

Watch : Penelope Disick Does Her Best Influencer Voice on TikTok

It's Lord Disick, reporting for girl dad duty.

Scott Disick recently hosted a fun night in for his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, 11, and her squad, including cousin North West, 10.

The Flip It Like Disick star shared a video Penelope, wearing a gray printed sweatshirt and pink Hello Kitty pants, walking down a staircase at his house and dancing as Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2001 song "Murder on the Dancefloor" plays in the background and her pals film her on their phones.

Scott captioned his Jan. 27 Instagram post, "Huge Saturday night 4 me with the girls."

The Kardashians star's daughter had taken part in a recent TikTok trend in which people recreate a key scene from the 2023 movie Saltburn, which sees Barry Keoghan's character dancing naked around a mansion to the same song.

Scott's Instagram video won over Penelope's aunt Khloe Kardashian, who commented with seven red heart emojis.