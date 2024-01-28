Scott Disick Shares Video of Penelope Disick Recreating Viral Saltburn Dance

It's Lord Disick, reporting for girl dad duty.
Scott Disick recently hosted a fun night in for his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick, 11, and her squad, including cousin North West, 10.
The Flip It Like Disick star shared a video Penelope, wearing a gray printed sweatshirt and pink Hello Kitty pants, walking down a staircase at his house and dancing as Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 2001 song "Murder on the Dancefloor" plays in the background and her pals film her on their phones.
Scott captioned his Jan. 27 Instagram post, "Huge Saturday night 4 me with the girls."
The Kardashians star's daughter had taken part in a recent TikTok trend in which people recreate a key scene from the 2023 movie Saltburn, which sees Barry Keoghan's character dancing naked around a mansion to the same song.
Scott's Instagram video won over Penelope's aunt Khloe Kardashian, who commented with seven red heart emojis.
Scott, who co-parents Penelope and sons Mason Disick, 14, and Reign Disick, 9, with Kourtney Kardashian, occasionally offers glimpses of his family life on Instagram. Earlier this month, he shared a pic of himself out to dinner with the three children, writing, "2024. Nothing like my 3 kiddies."
Kourtney gave birth in November to her fourth child, son Rocky Thirteen Barker, who is her first baby with husband Travis Barker, now a father of four himself. On Jan. 22, she revealed on her lifestyle website Poosh that Penelope had surprised her with an outfit for her newborn brother to wear home from the hospital. Kourtney commented, "The sweetest."
