How Dakota Johnson Honored Taylor Swift on SNL

Watch : Dakota Johnson Clarifies Viral Sleep Comments

While hosting SNL for the second time, Dakota Johnson took the opportunity to heap 50 shades of praise on Taylor Swift.

During her monologue on the Jan. 27 episode, the actress made a statement about the 12-time Grammy winner while talking about her previous time hosting the NBC show in 2015, seven months before the U.S. election.

"The last time I hosted was right after the SNL 40th [anniversary]. I was actually in the audience for that special. Look at this photo. Look at this collection of people. Sarah Palin, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg. And look who's sitting right behind me," Dakota said, before a photo of herself standing up in the crowd in front of former President Donald Trump was screened. "It's just crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America."

The camera then panned to Taylor, sitting in front of the 50 Shades of Grey star among the fellow celebrity audience members.