How Dakota Johnson Honored Taylor Swift on SNL

Dakota Johnson praised her pal Taylor Swift during her monologue on Saturday Night Live, which she hosted for the second time and where she was joined by musical guest Justin Timberlake.

While hosting SNL for the second time, Dakota Johnson took the opportunity to heap 50 shades of praise on Taylor Swift.

During her monologue on the Jan. 27 episode, the actress made a statement about the 12-time Grammy winner while talking about her previous time hosting the NBC show in 2015, seven months before the U.S. election.

"The last time I hosted was right after the SNL 40th [anniversary]. I was actually in the audience for that special. Look at this photo. Look at this collection of people. Sarah Palin, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg. And look who's sitting right behind me," Dakota said, before a photo of herself standing up in the crowd in front of former President Donald Trump was screened. "It's just crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America."

The camera then panned to Taylor, sitting in front of the 50 Shades of Grey star among the fellow celebrity audience members.

The "Blank Space" singer, who has hung out with Dakota before, has been drawing increased attention in the press and social media in recent months. Professional milestones have played a part—in December, her ongoing Eras tour surpassed $1 billion in revenue to become the highest-grossing tour ever and earlier this month, she broke Elvis Presley's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

In addition, Taylor has made headlines over her blossoming relationship with Travis Kelce and following her frequent and televised appearances at the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end's games—most recently last weekend in Buffalo, N.Y., NFL viewership and ticket and merchandise sales have increased.

On SNL, Dakota was joined by other top pop star—her Social Network costar Justin Timberlake, who served as the episode's musical guest. Both he and Jimmy Fallon crashed the Madame Web actress' monologue and later starred in a sketch together as Bee Gees singers Barry Gibb and Robin Gibb.

Watch Dakota's SNL monologue below:

Taylor is currently on hiatus from her tour and is set to resume performing Feb. 7, with concerts in Tokyo. Look back at Taylor's Eras tour looks from 2023 below:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince"

The singer opens her first show of her The Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona on March 17, 2023.

John Medina/Getty Images
"Marjorie"

The singer performs songs from her "evermore" era.

John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Tim McGraw"

The star performs the song at the piano.

John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Cruel Summer"

The singer performs her song from her "Lover" era.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Fearless"

The singer performs songs from her "Fearless" era.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Blank Space"

The singer performs her 2014 hit single.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Look What You Made Me Do"

Ssssssspectacular.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
"All Too Well"

Swift performs her 10-minute hit ballad from her "Red" era.

John Medina/Getty Images
"You Need to Calm Down"

It's snazzy business-casual for Swift when it comes to her "Lover" era.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Shake It Off"

Swift performs her 2014 hit single.

John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Enchanted"

Swift performs one song from her "Speak Now" era.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Midnight Rain"

Swift performs a track from her "Midnights" era.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"22"

Swift performs songs from her "Red" era.

John Medina/Getty Images
"August"

The singer shows cases a romantic, dusty rose style.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
"Karma"

The singer closes the show in a fringed outfit.

