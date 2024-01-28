The Best Lunar New Year Gift Ideas To Celebrate The Year Of The Dragon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's almost time to ring in the Year of the Dragon, and we couldn't be more excited for all the energy this Lunar New Year will bring. The dragon is charismatic, confident, intelligent, and powerful — if you're planning on ringing in the new lunar calendar year with some celebrations, you'll need gifts that are as equally stunning as the mythical fifth Chinese zodiac.

If you're still in the process of trying to find the perfect gift for your loved ones this Lunar New Year, there's no need to stress. We've rounded up the best gift ideas from shopper-loved brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Our Place, lululemon & more that have released special Lunar New Year collections. You'll find something for everyone on your gift-shopping list, even yourself, so let's dive right in!