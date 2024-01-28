The Best Lunar New Year Gift Ideas To Celebrate The Year Of The Dragon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's almost time to ring in the Year of the Dragon, and we couldn't be more excited for all the energy this Lunar New Year will bring. The dragon is charismatic, confident, intelligent, and powerful — if you're planning on ringing in the new lunar calendar year with some celebrations, you'll need gifts that are as equally stunning as the mythical fifth Chinese zodiac.
If you're still in the process of trying to find the perfect gift for your loved ones this Lunar New Year, there's no need to stress. We've rounded up the best gift ideas from shopper-loved brands like Coach, Michael Kors, Our Place, lululemon & more that have released special Lunar New Year collections. You'll find something for everyone on your gift-shopping list, even yourself, so let's dive right in!
New Year Dempsey Tote 22 WIth Dragon
This chic tote bag is the perfect elevated essential. It's designed with printed coated canvas & smooth leahter, interior zip & multifunction pockets, and detachable straps for shoulder or crossbody wear. Additionally, the side of the bag features a gorgeous dragon motif designed in collaboration with Beijing-based artist Lian Yang. Did we mention that it's currently 60% off?
Saucy Hot Wok Set
Bring on all the fiery flavor this Lunar New Year with this 12-inch wok set, which comes with a steamer glass lid, spatula, cooking chopsticks, and steamer liners. It also includes Fly by Jing's Triple Threat Set (Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, Chengdu Crunch), the perfect condiment trio for stir-frying, boiling, braising, searing, frying, and sautéing your way to seasoned perfection.
Jet Set Travel Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag
The color red symbolizes good fortune and joy, and this Michael Kors bag will help you embody that energy in style. Made of Saffiano leather, it features gold-tone hardware details exterior & interior pockets, adjustable straps, and a secure top-zip fastening. Plus, it's 87% off — sounds like pretty good shopper's luck to us!
lululemon Lunar New Year Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
Designed with an oversized fit and soft, cozy fabric, this half-zip Scuba hoodie is the perfect everyday essential. It's both cute & functional, featuring a zipper garage to keep chafe in check, an elastic zipper pull that doubles as an emergency hair tie, a kangaroo pocket with a hidden phone sleeve, and thumbuholes for an extra-secure fit.
Dazzling Dragon Pendant
Celebrate Lunar New Year with this pendant necklace, which showcases a dazzling dragon set atop a faux pearl. The necklace is designed with a signature lobster claw closure and crafted from plated metal, cubic zirconia, and glass pearl.
Sanzo Flavored Sparkling Water - Pomelo
Sanzo is the first Asian-inspired sparkling water made with real fruit and no added sugar, and the brand's Pomelo flavor is perfect for Lunar New Year celebrations. Similar to grapefruit, pomelo is popularly eaten during this holiday as it's believed to bring prosperity to whomever consumes them.
LEGO Spring Festival Auspicious Dragon Buildable Figure
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with this colorful LEGO set. Featuring 1,171 pieces, the buildable dragon model is designed with a tilting head and opening mouth, plus printed elements for the eyes and dragon scales that were created especially for this display-worthy set.
BigFanArtStudio Persimmon Candle
Persimmons are said to bring good luck and symbolize longevity, and this persimmon candle delivers a unique, charming take on the fruit.
According to one Etsy shopper's experience with this candle, "Beautifully wrapped...and the scent is magnificent. Thank you SO much for packaging it so nicely. I cannot wait for Chinese New Year to share it with my friends. So well done and presented. Thank you"
Lunar New Year Dragon Lazy Susan
Take your festive table spread to the next level with this elegant centerpiece. Filled with symbols of joy and prosperity, it's ready to serve up tradition and delicious dishes in vibrant color.
Lunar New Year Cookie Tin
Bring good fortune to your table these Lunar New Year cookies, which are prepared with creamery butter, the perfect amount of sugar, and an almond on top. They even come ready for gift-giving in a beautifully festive red tin.
Mickey Mouse Lunar New Year 2024 Plush
Ring in the new year with some added Disney magic with this special edition Mickey Mouse plush. Complete with fanciful fabrics, furry trims, and an ornate headdress, Mickey's ready to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.
Lunar New Year Translucent Loose Setting Powder + Velour Puff
Laura Mercier's setting powder has a devoted following in the beauty community, and now you can get it in a gorgeous, limited-edition Lunar New Year packaging. The lightweight, loose powder blends effortlessly to set makeup and reduce shine for up to 16 hours.
Chinese Year of the Dragon Charm
What better way to invite positive energy into your 2024 than with the symbol of the year? According to the brand, the dragon represents good fortune, strength, power, wisdom & health. This 14k gold-plated charm features an intricately detailed dragon with a row of pavé along one side and scale details on the other, making it the perfect elevated staple to add to your jewelry collection.
