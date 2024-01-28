Selena Gomez and Her Wizards of Waverly Place Family Have a Sweet Cast Reunion

Watch : Selena Gomez Reunites With Her Wizards Of Waverly Place Family

The Russo family is back!

Selena Gomez recently reunited with several of her Wizards of Waverly Place costars, amid news of an upcoming spinoff of the hit Disney series. David Henrie and David DeLuise, who played her character Alex Russo's brother Justin and dad Jerry, respectively, shared a photo of themselves with the actress and fellow former cast member Maria Canals Barrera, who portrayed the kids' mom Theresa.

"The Russos...coming back #wizardsofwaverlyplace @wizardspod," DeLuise captioned his Jan. 26 Instagram post, referencing the Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast that he cohosts with fellow show alum Jennifer Stone, who played Alex's BFF Harper Finkle and became a registered nurse in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henrie and DeLuise shared their reunion pic, which marked the biggest Wizards of Waverly Place reunion in years, a week after E! News confirmed that the series—which ran from 2007 to 2012—is getting a sequel. Gomez, 31, and Henrie, 34, will serve as executive producer.