Proof Harry Styles and Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Russell Are Living While They’re Young

Neither star has commented about the romance rumors. However, last August, Taylor shared her thoughts about relationships in general.

"I really want to live an open life and meet somebody and be real and honest and truthful with them," she told The Face, "You can't really live an open life if you aren't sharing of yourself while you ask another person to share of themselves with you. But I've found it increasingly harder to do that, and I'm trying to challenge myself in that way right now."

When asked what makes her feel loved, Taylor responded, "Being checked in on."

The actress continued, "I'm never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I'm somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it. But even then I'm like, ​"I'm sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?" So I need a partner who is going to do that or else it's never going to work."