Proof Harry Styles and Rumored Girlfriend Taylor Russell Are Living While They’re Young

Spotted: Harry Styles and Taylor Russell looking cozy in London.
The "Watermelon Sugar" singer and the Lost in Space actress were photographed walked together in the city's posh neighborhood of Hampstead Jan. 26, six months after they first sparked romance rumors. The stars, both 29, twinned in black coats. Harry wore his hood over a black baseball cap, while Taylor sported a black wool cap.
The two actors first sparked romance rumors last June, when they were photographed exiting London's White Cube art gallery. They have since been photographed together several times in the city.
In August, the "As It Was" singer supported the Bones and All actress on the opening night of the revival of the play The Effect at the National Theatre, in which she played the female lead role. In October, Harry joined Taylor again for her last performance in the production when it ended its limited run.
The following month, Harry and Taylor were spotted together at one of U2's concerts at their residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. At the time, the Grammy winner also debuted a new hairstyle—a shaved head.
Neither star has commented about the romance rumors. However, last August, Taylor shared her thoughts about relationships in general.
"I really want to live an open life and meet somebody and be real and honest and truthful with them," she told The Face, "You can't really live an open life if you aren't sharing of yourself while you ask another person to share of themselves with you. But I've found it increasingly harder to do that, and I'm trying to challenge myself in that way right now."
When asked what makes her feel loved, Taylor responded, "Being checked in on."
The actress continued, "I'm never going to be volunteering all of my feelings. I'm somebody who, annoyingly, complicatedly, needs things to be asked and pulled from me to talk about it. But even then I'm like, "I'm sorry, is this too much? Is this too much?" So I need a partner who is going to do that or else it's never going to work."