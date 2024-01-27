North West Gives an "Honest" Review of Kim Kardashian's New SKKN by Kim Makeup

Watch : Hear North West's RAP Song On Dad Kanye's New Album

When it comes to Kim Kardashian's new SKKN by Kim makeup, more is more. Just ask North West.

After the Kardashians star relaunched her cosmetics brand Jan. 26, following the shuttering of KKW Beauty in 2021, her and ex Kanye West's eldest daughter proceeded to test out some of the products in a video posted on their shared TikTok.

"SKKN by Kim," the 10-year-old began. "Honest makeup review."

In the mostly sped-up video, North burst into song and dance as she gradually applied products. First, she covered her eyelids and brow areas with black eyeshadow.

"This is literally, the most perfect," she said. "Not too black. Love it."

After smearing some of her eyeliner to form a starburst effect around one eye, North also applied lipliner and lipstick.

"This is so good!" she said. "No words! No words."

Kim expressed her amusement at the TikTok video, captioning it, "What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha," and adding a laughing emoji.