North West Gives an "Honest" Review of Kim Kardashian's New SKKN by Kim Makeup

When it comes to Kim Kardashian's new SKKN by Kim makeup, more is more. Just ask North West.
After the Kardashians star relaunched her cosmetics brand Jan. 26, following the shuttering of KKW Beauty in 2021, her and ex Kanye West's eldest daughter proceeded to test out some of the products in a video posted on their shared TikTok.
"SKKN by Kim," the 10-year-old began. "Honest makeup review."
In the mostly sped-up video, North burst into song and dance as she gradually applied products. First, she covered her eyelids and brow areas with black eyeshadow.
"This is literally, the most perfect," she said. "Not too black. Love it."
After smearing some of her eyeliner to form a starburst effect around one eye, North also applied lipliner and lipstick.
"This is so good!" she said. "No words! No words."
Kim expressed her amusement at the TikTok video, captioning it, "What my daughter does on my phone ha ha ha ha ha ha," and adding a laughing emoji.
North has occasionally showcased her makeup transformations on TikTok. Kim recently reflected on how both her and Kanye's eldest daughter and youngest, Chicago West, 6, like to play with her makeup.
"They are always trying to use everything that I have in my drawers," the SKIMS founder, who also shares sons Saint West, 8, and Psalm West, 4, with her ex, told Bustle in an interview posted Jan. 26. "I think it's a fun game for them. It's art for them to try to do makeup, which is so fun for me to watch. It's like they want to play with their friends and do it, and then they want to just wash it right off."
She added, "I'm down for the artistry. I think it's fun when they're trying it all and expressing themselves."
Kim also noted how North likes to use makeup in unconventional ways. "We were at Saks in the makeup department the other night and she tested something but put a heart on her face with it," she said. "I'm like, I don't think that's really why you use eyeliner."
The beauty mogul also expressed her thoughts on the idea of SKKN by Kim potentially becoming a family business. "If one of 'em wants to take it over, they gladly can," she said about her kids. "I would love them to be involved, but I also want them to do whatever makes them happy. And that could be totally not in the beauty business and that would be OK with me."
