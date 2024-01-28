Walmart's TV Deals Up To 47% Off Are Worth Shopping On The Big Screen

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's one piece of tech that's worth upgrading in your home, it's the quinetessential TV. It's the centerpiece that ties your living room together, where you spend cozy movie nights with family, binge-watch your favorite comfort shows, and keep up with everything from the Kardashians & pop culture award season to world news & more. Plus, with so many modern TVs featuring smart capabilities, you're no longer limited to just cable channels — now, you can strearm your favorite music and videos, browse the internet, download apps, view photos, and so much more. The TV hsa become such a versatile piece of technology, that it's 100% worth investing in an upgraded version for your home this year.
In fact, if you've been thinking of purchasing a new TV but are still on the fence, this is your sign to take the leap. Now is the perfect opportunity to do so, because Walmart happens to be having some impressive deals up to 47% off on a wide range of top-rated TVs. From 32-inch smart TVs for less than $120 to splurge-worthy 85-inch Samsung TVs for $1,000 off, Walmart has a TV for your every viewing need. Hosting a gameday party outdoors? Opt for Samsung's The Terrace TV while saving $5,000. Prefer watching your favorite shows while cooking? The Smart Kitchen TV, currently $300 off, fits right in your cabinets or under the counter. Want your living room to look like an art exhibit? Score The Frame while it's on flash sale for $1,400 off. Trust us, you won't want to miss these cinematic savings.
Philips 32-inch Class HD (720P) Smart Roku Borderless LED TV
This 32-inch TV comes hequipped with RokuTV, so you'll always have your favorite show from Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Google Play & more ready to stream. The TV also features a modern borderless design, 720p High Definition Resolution for ultra-sharp images, and a built-in digital tuner.
TCL 32-inch Class 3 - HD 720p LED Smart Roku TV
Save $100 on this TCL 32-inch TV and get ready to enjoy endless entertainment from your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels & more. The TV is compatible with popular voice assistants (Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant), and you can pair it with the Roku app to quickly find & play your favoriet entertainment, control your Roku TV & more.
Sony 65-inch Class BRAVIA XR X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED with Smart Google TV
Make your movies and games come to life with this 65-inch Sony TV, which features Fully Array LED and intelligent Cognitive Processor XR that delivers enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. THe TV is also equipped with Google TV & Google Assistant, allowing you to stream from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock & so much more.
Samsung 85-inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
For a state-of-the-art viewing experience, Samsung's iconic The Frame smart TV is 100% worth the splurge, especially when it's on sale for $1,400 off. Made to appear like an actual picture frame, the TV has a Slim Fit Wall-Mount and Anti-Reflection/Matte Display — when the TV's off, you can switch on Art Mode to display an artwork of your choice. Not to mention, the TV's Quantum HDR delivers an expanded range of color and contrast while you're viewing your favorite shows and movies, and it's even equipepd with Voice Assistants and smart TV functionalities.
Sylvox 15.6-inch Smart Kitchen TV
Designed for the kitchen, this Smart Kitchen TV can be rotated from different angles and features built-in Google Play & Google Assistant. Its compact size makes it ideal for installation in a cabinet or under the counter, and it even has an LED clock display with timer capabilities, Bluetooth & streaming functions, and three-in-one remote control options.
Samsung 75-inch Class The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K (2160P) LED Smart TV
This 75-inch Samsung TV, which is currently more than $5,000 off, will provide you with a next-level, state-of-the-art outdoor viewing experience. The TV is equipped with a brilliant, glare-resistant screen and weather-resistant properties that provide protection against water and dust. Plus, the smart TV capabilities make it easy to browse for content, and you can even use the WiFi and Bluetooth connections to control content via your smartphone.
Samsung 75-inch Class Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV
Enjoy your favorite shows and movies in ultra-high definition with this 75-inch TV, which is designed with 4K upscaling for impresssive color volume and vivide contrast. The smart TV features an innovative AirSlim design that's so thin it practically blends into your wall, and it also has cool features like dual LED, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+, FreeSync Premium Pro & more.
TCL 32-inch Class 1080P FHD LED Roku Smart TV 3
For less than $200, you can get seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, your cable box, gaming console & other devices, all channeled thorugh the 3-Series TCL Roku TV. The user-friendly remote and dual-band wireless make it fast and easy to access your favorite content in high definition, and there's also a built-in TV tuner that allows you to access free, over-the-air HD content without the hassle of cords.
Samsung 85-inch Class Q70C QLED 4K Smart TV
Take movie nights to the next level with this 85-inch smart TV from Samsung. The TV features 4K upscaling, impressive color, and an utlra-slim design. Your content will be transformed into 4K resolution by the Quantum Processor, and it's beautifully balanced with dedicated warm and cool LED backlights. Did we mention that it's currently over $1,000 off?
GPX 32-inch DLED TV
Save 47% on this 32-inch TV, featuring a native resolution of 1366 x 768, closed captioning, sleep timer, digitla volum control, 3 HDMI inputes & more. You can mount the TV onto the wall or use the included, removable stand; the TV also comes with a remote control and included batteries.
